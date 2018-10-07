Fans of a YouTuber known as republicattak are coming to his rescue after the creator posted a tearful video message announcing his departure from the platform.

Republicattak, known for his videos featuring Star Wars Lego sets, said Friday that he was giving up creating videos after his Legos were taken in a burglary.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said in the video. “It really was my passion... that’s the end of this channel.”

Following the creator’s emotional video, many on the Internet quickly banded together raise money through a GoFundMe for him, which has racked up $18,075 as of Sunday evening.

Ryan McCullough, who started the GoFundMe, wrote on the campaign’s page that “it would be incredible to help him rebuild his collection.” McCullough, who is of of Melbourne, Florida, set a goal of $1,000, noting the YouTuber’s lego collection was worth an estimated $18,000.

The campaign picked up steam after it was mentioned by several news outlets.

Republicattak on Saturday took to Twitter, which says he is located in France, to thank those who donated.

I really felt alone when I discovered the robbery, and decided to make a video to express and “release” myself to a handful of people knowing what it means... I'm really surprised by how compassionate you guys are and didn't expected anything like that. I don't know how to react. — republicattak (@republicattak) October 6, 2018

“Thank you very much everybody.”

This sentence is so poor in terms of words for the feeling I have right now... I don't know how to express my gratitude for your kind words and gestures. — republicattak (@republicattak) October 6, 2018

“You just gave me the will to move forward,” he wrote in a tweet.