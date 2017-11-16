You've Been Cooking Your Grains All Wrong

What I love about bulgur is how quickly it cooks in the oven. It always comes out plump and pleasantly toothsome—there really are no worries about soggy bulgur, which can happen when it is cooked on the stovetop. You get crunch from the almonds, sweet caramelized goodness from the onion and cabbage, and brightness from the lemon juice. The cardamom-honey vinaigrette is just exotic enough, transforming this fairly economical bowl into something that tastes restaurant special.

2. Combine the red onion and cabbage in a large bowl and toss with 3 tablespoons olive oil and ½ teaspoon salt. Turn the mixture out onto a rimmed sheet pan, spread into an even layer, and cook until the cabbage begins to brown around the edges and the onions are tender, about 25 minutes. Stir in the raisins and cook for 5 minutes more. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl and reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. 3. Add the bulgur to the sheet pan (no need to clean it), pull the oven rack out partway, and place the pan on it. Carefully add the boiling water and ¼ teaspoon salt. Give the bulgur a quick stir and spread it into an even layer. Wearing oven mitts, cover the sheet pan with aluminum foil (you may need 2 sheets), crimping it tightly around the edges to seal. Bake until the bulgur is tender and the water is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and set it aside, covered, for 10 minutes. 4. While the bulgur cooks, place the almonds on another rimmed sheet pan or on a square of aluminum foil and toast in the oven until golden brown, about 8 minutes. 5. Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette: Whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, honey, cardamom, coriander, pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. 6. Transfer the bulgur to a large bowl. Drizzle the vinaigrette over it and fluff the bulgur with a fork. Add the roasted vegetables and toss to combine. Divide among 4 bowls, sprinkle the toasted almonds on top, and serve.