Even Dax Shepard agrees that this face swap of himself with fellow actor Zach Braff is “deeply disturbing.”

“Scrubs” star Braff shared the before-and-after snaps to Twitter on Wednesday:

Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I.

I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/La4fcHx9ie — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 4, 2018

“I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt,” Braff captioned the shot, which he said was originally taken “years ago” by Shepard’s wife, actress Kristen Bell.

Unsurprisingly, the post went viral ― and sparked plenty of amusing comments:

I WAS LITERALLY JUST THINKING WHICH ONE IS DAX SHEPARD AND WHICH ONE IS ZACH BRAFF https://t.co/qEagh4lvTe — Kristi Harrison (@hereinid) April 5, 2018

If you Then you

Don’t love me Don’t deserve me

At my At my pic.twitter.com/HXLSDZnZOM — multicoloured panda (@Running_84) April 4, 2018

I started watching Scrubs because I loved Dax on Parenthood so much. It took me 4 seasons to realize you were two different actors. #ofcourse — Karen Estrada (@KarenEstra_) April 4, 2018

How does @IMKristenBell even know which one is her husband?😳🕴🙈 https://t.co/p5Ki8Kr0xl — Em! (@Aemilius_) April 4, 2018

Today I learned Dax Shepard and Zach Braff don't look like each other, they just both look like Zach Braff 😂😂😂 — Hey Beautiful Pod (@heybeautifulpod) April 4, 2018

Shepard also had something to say about the post: