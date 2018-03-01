Zach Galifianakis Just Set The Mark For Greatest Late Night Entrance

On Wednesday night’s “Conan,” Zach Galifianakis’ introduction began like it would for any guest.

Galifianakis was appearing on the late night program to promote his FX show, “Baskets.” When it was time for him to come out, Conan said, “Please welcome our friend, Zach Galifianakis!” Conan gestured to the guest entrance to his left, but no one appeared.

Both Conan and sidekick Andy Richter look around, confused, before the late night host announced Galifianakis a second time. Still nothing.

“Where the hell is Zach?” Conan said.

That’s when Zach Galifianakis burst out of Richter’s chest.