Years After Defending His Lesbian Moms In Stirring Speech, Zach Wahls Wins Iowa Primary

As a 19-year-old University of Iowa engineering student, Zach Wahls stood before the Iowa House of Representatives and gave an impassioned speech defending his two lesbian mothers. A video of the speech went viral, amassing millions of views.

Seven years later, Wahls is hoping to occupy a seat in the very chamber where made his viral plea. The 26-year-old got one step closer to his goal on Tuesday when he secured the Democratic nomination for Iowa Senate District 37.

We won. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) June 6, 2018

With all precincts reporting, Wahls amassed about 60 percent of the vote. His nearest competitor on the four-person ballot was former diplomat Janice Weiner, who finished the night with 34.8 percent of the vote.

“I think it’s a sign people here are hungry for new blood in the Iowa Legislature and are ready for the next generation of leadership,” Wahls said on Tuesday, per The Gazette. “It means a lot to me the community is trusting me with that leadership role.”

Wahls will now face Carl Krambeck, a Libertarian candidate who ran unopposed. Krambeck has conceded that he’s a “long shot” for a seat long held by Democrats.

The winner of November’s election will fill a seat vacated by Democratic Sen. Bob Dvorsky, who announced his retirement after more than 30 years in the Iowa legislature. If Wahls wins the seat, he’ll reportedly be one of the youngest people to ever serve in the state Senate.

According to the Press-Citizen, all four candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary race had campaigned on a similar platform: increased funding for education, eliminating corporate tax cuts and reversing Medicaid privatization. What appeared to set Wahls apart was his name recognition, the paper reported, which stemmed from that stirring speech he gave in 2011 in opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage in Iowa.

“Not once have I ever been confronted by an individual who realized independently that I was raised by a gay couple,” Wahls told state lawmakers at the time. “And you know why? Because the sexual orientation of my parents has had zero effect on the content of my character.”

IOWA — Remember that young man from Iowa who spoke to the Iowa legislature a few years ago about growing up with two moms? Hi. That was me — and today, I'm announcing my campaign to join the Iowa legislature. I hope you'll support our campaign. https://t.co/jrEleWPyWk — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 21, 2017

Wahls has continued to advocate for LGBTQ rights over the years. His book, My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength and What Makes a Family, was published in 2012. He also co-founded Scouts for Equality, an advocacy group dedicated to ending discrimination in the Boy Scouts of America.

In a series of tweets last year, Wahls explained why he decided to run for state Senate:

I am running for Iowa Senate District 37, which is my home. It is where I grew up, where I went to high school, where I got my first job, and where I started my first business. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 21, 2017

I'm running for a simple reason: our state is at a crossroads that will define the future of our state for generations to come. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 21, 2017

And like so many people who have signed on with @runforsomething, I feel the responsibility to do my part. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 21, 2017

No state in the country had a bigger swing from Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016 than Iowa did. Iowa Republicans took over our state legislature and immediately began to dismantle our state's social foundation. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 21, 2017

This is an all hands on deck situation that is going to determine the future of our state for generations to come — and all hands means all hands. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 21, 2017

I am excited, I am fired up, I am ready to go, and I am committed to working my heart out for the people of this district. Let's get this. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 21, 2017