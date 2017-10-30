Zachary Quinto Slams Kevin Spacey For Coming Out Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Zachary Quinto is not having Kevin Spacey’s attempt at deflecting attention away from sexual harassment allegations made against him by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp.

Quinto posted a statement on Twitter Monday criticizing Spacey for coming out in response to allegations made against him by Rapp. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp accused Spacey ― who he met while they were both acting on Broadway ― of sexually harassing him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

“It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out,” the “Stark Trek” film actor, who came out publicly in 2011, wrote. “Not by standing up as a point of pride - in the light of all his many awards and accomplishments thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world [-] but as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention from the very serious accusation that he attempt to molest one.”

Early Monday, Spacey released a statement, saying it was “inappropriate drunken behavior” and that the story “encouraged” him to “address other things about my life,” namely his same-sex relationships.

Other celebrities spoke out against Spacey for attempting to now use a “PR smokescreen” to draw attention away from Rapp’s claims. GLAAD said the focus should be solely on the alleged victim.

“Coming-out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is not a coming-out story about Kevin Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp and all those who bravely speak out against unwanted sexual advances. The media and public should not gloss over that.”

Rapp is speaking out as part of a larger movement to call out abusers in positions of power.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017