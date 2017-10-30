Zappos is the Coolest Company Ever and One Big Reason is Resident Artist Miguel Hernandez

At the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, I had the pleasure of meeting many members of the Zappos family, and yes, I’m talking about that shoe company that everyone wants to work for. Before LIB, I didn’t know that much about the Zappos company besides the fact that I’d purchased a couple pairs of shoes from them that came with a memorable customer service experience when one of the pairs didn’t fit correctly. The company is one of the main sponsors of Life is Beautiful, and because of that, I learned that they are so much more than just an online marketplace to buy cool shoes. Like so much more!

I received the book Delivering Happiness written by Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh as a gift and read it from cover to cover on the plane ride home. Devouring every word Tony wrote, I started to realize more and more why Zappos chose me (the woman who shows up in sequined leotards with feathers in her hair and glitter on her face speaking about the Universe and unicorns in her interviews) to fly out to Vegas to review Life is Beautiful. I’m not a typical journalist just like Zappos isn’t your typical corporation.

I connected with one employee that I met at Life is Beautiful right away and was blown away by his magic. His name is Miguel Hernandez and he’s the very first full-time resident artist Zappos. The story of how that came to be is a good one and he agreed to talk about that and dive deeper into all things art.

Taraleigh: Rumor has it that you started out as a customer service rep for Zappos before you became their resident artist.

Miguel: Yes. You heard right. I was in the food and service industry since I was 14 and before Zappos, I had never worked in a call center before. I felt scared, intimidated and very out of place. I had no idea it would change my life.

I began my journey with Zappos September of 2011 with their Customer Loyalty Team and stayed there for about three and a half years. I answered phones and wowed our customers. I started designing company event flyers, posters and signage. On my lunch breaks, I put up chalk drawings just for fun. In my spare time, I was customizing shoes, backpacks and hats and I made a mural that covered the entire basement floor.

Kelly Aguilar, Elizabeth Gonzalez & Miguel Hernandez

At that point in my career, my art was beginning to get noticed by the entire company. It was all happening. I was passionate and determined. Zappos trusted and believed in me. Because of that belief, I started to believe in myself, my skills and my talent. I began to think, “Where was this going? Could I do this full-time? What is it that I wanted to achieve and what was the goal?”

One of the many opportunities that Zappos gives its employees is the encouragement to pursue growth and learning. Thanks to the help and support of my Zappos family, I began to craft a proposal. I wanted this for myself, for Zappos and for our community. I presented my proposal to Jamie Naughton and Tony Hsieh. They were so receptive that soon after, I began my career as Zappos first full-time resident artist.

Taraleigh: What an inspiration you are Miguel. You’ve created quite an interesting and amazing life for yourself. So many people get stuck in doing what they think they’re supposed to do. You didn’t do that. And not only did you not do that, you created your ideal position. Zappos and the world is more beautiful because of your bravery to kick the status quo in the ass. What kinds of projects to you do for Zappos?

Miguel: I create campus and community murals, on site activations, live painting, charity auctions, internal painting classes, art mentoring, customizing clothes and now I am now also the Art Curator for Zappos. We showcase local and national artists with galleries and exhibitions of their work. The goal is to inspire and give creative outlets for the Zappos friends and family.

In Partnership with @greenourplanet and their initiative to bring gardens to our local schools in Las Vegas, with the assistance and creative direction of our @Zappos family, and over 1600+ individual squares, we’ve finished the ‘A bit of fruit’ mural for Sunrise Acres Elementary.

Taraleigh: You do so much. What motivates you to do what you do without getting overwhelmed?

Miguel: I’m passionate about the lifestyle and culture of what I do. As an artist, there’s always an opportunity to give you a piece of myself through my artwork. I want you to not only see, but to feel and immerse yourself in my work. The world is your canvas and you can start over, buff it out and add to it as much as you want.

Taraleigh: Just like anyone can do with their life if it’s not in alignment. Do you believe that everyone can create art?

Miguel: Yes. I believe everyone has the capability to create art. Sometimes people don’t notice it right away, but they’re always creating art. From making things smaller, more convenient, prettier, faster, more reliable and more efficient. It’s all an art form. We’re all speaking the same language.

Taraleigh: Sometimes it just takes another perspective to understand. What advice do you have for someone who wants to make art, but is scared?

Miguel: If you’re scared to make art, start small. Ease into it. Sometimes you just have to go for it without knowing where it’s going and other times you have to give yourself some time to process and plan. Art is an amazing way to express yourself. How much you want to express and show, is up to you. Ask yourself, “What’s the goal? What do I want to achieve?” Remember to do it with all your heart and stay passionate.

Taraleigh: The answer might be simply to have fun! What’s your favorite piece of art that you've created and why is it your favorite?

Miguel: My favorite piece was a chalk drawing I did in our Bistro on our Zappos campus. It was of John Lennon. I drew sunflowers underneath him and used a quote from Imagine;

You may say I'm a dreamer

But I'm not the only one

I hope someday you'll join us

And the world will be as one

It was about that time when we moved to downtown Las Vegas. We had these huge chalk walls all over and I wanted to give our family a little color, inspiration and just to add a visual of ‘it’s going to be ok.’ We’ll get through it all and look back to see where we’ve been and know where we’re going together.

Miguel Hernandez Chalk and Pastel

Taraleigh: I feel that feeling every single time I go to a music festival. Speaking of festivals, what was it like to create art at the Life is Beautiful Festival?

Miguel: There are no words to express how thankful I was for that amazing opportunity. I felt very grateful to work alongside a community of builders, engineers, muralist and crafters in downtown Las Vegas. It felt like we were a family working together to create something great. There’s a high and an energy that looms over the festival before opening day. All of us literally built everything from the ground up from the stage structures to sketching out murals on local businesses. We wanted to make it all memorable and most importantly, beautiful. Creating art for LIB was so fulfilling and amazing. My emotional and mental health were recharged from the experience. I like to think of the projects as something that makes life beautiful again and again.

Taraleigh: And that you did! What did you create for the Life is Beautiful Meow Wolf Art Motel?

Miguel: What we created at the Meow Wolf Art Motel was a Dia de los Muertos tribute room. I normally create murals and fine art, so this was completely out of my realm. What inspired the room was the feeling of family, life, love and to have some cultural assimilations with my festival family. We called it Mi Casa es Tu Casa. We were looking to promote a colorful, bright and positive outlook through skeletons and aesthetic. We found ourselves a little bit all over the place, but you just know when you’re right where you need to be. It felt like coming home.

Miguel Hernandez ,Allison Schultz, Marcus Schultz, Fernando Cabestany & Zappos.com

We dressed up cardboard and made paper mache skeletons that were nine feet tall. We made cardboard roses and a huge cardboard lilly that Rosie, one of our skeletons, was coming out of. Another skeleton named Diego was surrounded by 12 roses and was giving one away. A good majority of the materials used were up-cycled from waste from our Zappos campus. We did more with less and try do to that as much as we can.

Taraleigh: Less than a week after Life is Beautiful ended, the biggest mass shooting in US history occurred only miles from the festival site at another live music festival. How are you using art to personally cope with the shootings?

Miguel: My deepest and sincerest condolences to the families that were affected by this horrible tragedy. The day after, I went to work. I had projects to work on, but I couldn’t feel my work. I lost my passion to paint, inspire and create. The tragedy left me numb, scared, angry, alone and I felt stuck. It took me a couple of days to interpret how I felt through art. I got help from fellow Zappos artists and family and was able to ground myself. I saw the overwhelming and inspiring support and strength that our Vegas community and Zappos had and wanted to help others like me.

I drew this. It’s our iconic Vegas Vic and Vickie being there for each other.

Taraleigh: The Las Vegas shootings were a senseless tragedy. Since the shootings, I’ve seen people band together in beautiful ways to help those affected (and their families). Most people on this planet are good and I’ve witness huge acts of kindness since that give me hope. Your art is one of those things. Thank you! Anything else you'd like to share?

Miguel: Be there for one another. Be kind to each other. Respect and embrace one another. Find a common ground, LISTEN. Communicate. Reach out to that someone you haven’t spoken to and just say hi. Be an example, a role model, a friend or just someone who cares enough to give and provide services. We have a lot of hearts on this earth, but there’s only one HEART in EARTH

Taraleigh: Thank you Miguel. You’re amazing. I look forward to watching all the ways you will continue to make the world more beautiful.

Dear HuffPost readers,

When you’ve finished reading this interview, call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while and let them you’re thinking about them. Thank you <3

The magic in me sees the magic in you,

Taraleigh Weathers