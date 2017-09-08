The Reason Zayn Malik Shaved His Head Is Actually Pretty Common

Zayn Malik had a very good reason to shave his head, and it wasn’t because he just needed a new look.

The pop singer told BBC Radio 1 on Friday that he was forced to shave his head because his hair was so damaged. Malik, who rose to fame with boy band One Direction, had gone through several hair transformations over the years that left his locks a little lackluster.

“I just shaved my head because I’d bleached it too many times and it was a bit destroyed,” he told the station.

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Malik got his fans’ approval when the look was revealed after his mom, Trisha, posted a photo of him completely bald on her Instagram.

“The bleach affects your hair, doesn’t it? So you’ve got to shave it off,” Malik told the radio station.

Yes, actually there are consequences to bleaching hair, especially if your natural hair is dark.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT