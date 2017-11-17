Zen Protocol Gives Finance an Upgrade

From its beginnings as a favorite of thrill-seekers and cypherpunks, Bitcoin has gained a certain respectability recently, with CME, the world’s largest options and futures contracts exchange, launching bitcoin futures – only to see rival Cboe Global Markets propose Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

But one new network, Zen Protocol, could soon be taking futures, ETFs and other financial products onto the blockchain itself. Finance and Trust Existing exchanges, like CME, Cboe, and the Nasdaq, all act as clearing houses for a selection of assets. A complex chain of trust, involving brokers, custodial banks, liquidity providers, and the exchanges themselves, reduces traders’ exposure to risk.

This works – most of the time – but at a price:

1. Restricted access: regulation imposes limits on who can trade, based on residence and other arbitrary criteria.

2. Limited choice: the products available are chosen by exchanges and regulators, not traders.

3. Conditional ownership: exchanges may choose to reverse trades if they believe a problem has occurred. Assets which traders have already bought can disappear from their accounts.

4. Settlement issues: settlement involves every step in the chain of trust, is rarely automatic, and can require additional fees and expenses.

Zen Protocol aims to replace this chain of trust with an automatic system for creating and trading financial products. It uses its own “parallel blockchain”, running alongside Bitcoin, to make trading decentralized – that is, no longer dependant on any one party. The idea is to take the terms of an asset, such as a derivative, and turn it into code that goes into the blockchain’s consensus – what Zen calls the Active Contract Set. Of course, Zen isn’t the first blockchain to offer contracts: Ethereum has long been advertised as a solution for “decentralized applications”.

But Zen Protocol distinguishes itself on two big points: security and economics. Secure Contracts Just two days ago, over $150 million were permanently frozen on the Ethereum blockchain by what seems to have been an innocent mistake.

The cause: an enormously popular Ethereum contract, called “Parity multisig”, used by numerous individuals and organizations to store their funds, contained a bug. Incredibly, this was the second time the contract had suffered from such a flaw. Back in May, when the first flaw was discovered, only the actions of “white hat” hackers saved the assets from loss or theft. This time, Parity’s luck ran out. This and other bugs which have plagued Ethereum result from the permanence of the blockchain.

With no easy way to recover from flaws, code has to work correctly every time.

Zen Protocol has taken steps to solve this problem by making it easy to prove that code works: it works with a language designed to make this “formal verification” easy. It also makes simple transactions – like multisig – simple to make, without any need for additional smart contracts. Of course, this is all backed with strong and standardized cryptography. Zen Economics Zen’s smart contract language brings an additional benefit: it makes it possible to run contracts faster.

This is thanks to the ability to prove how long contracts take to run before running them – meaning the contracts can be compiled down to machine code. Making contracts faster means the network can handle heavier usage than alternative systems, and the proofs let Zen offer a guarantee that Ethereum cannot – that you only pay for a transaction that actually does what it’s meant to do. Another economic innovation is a link to Bitcoin. Even though the Zen Protocol backs its own blockchain, the Zen blockchain has strong links to Bitcoin, giving contracts the ability to see what’s going on in the Bitcoin network.

This makes a wide variety of new asset types possible: Bitcoin futures are only the start.

Zen also supports “asset for Bitcoin” sales: traders can create an asset, then accept automatic payment in Bitcoin, on the Bitcoin blockchain. Options, digital currencies, ETFs, swaps and many more asset classes can all be traded this way. In the future, Zen could even act as a “sidechain” to Bitcoin, letting users freely and securely move their bitcoins on and off in order to trade. There’s a new way of securing the blockchain’s transaction history as well.

Like Bitcoin, Zen uses mining – a system whereby people use hardware to compete to secure the blockchain and receive a reward in exchange. Zen adds “multi-hash mining”, where holders of the Zen token decide what mix of algorithms the miners can use. This simple idea could solve some of the governance problems other blockchains have run into. Running Code Although a completely new blockchain, Zen Protocol already has a working testnet, an alpha client, and code available for download.

This is a step up from most other projects of this scope: targeting the niche of financial products has let the Zen team jump ahead of the pack. There’s even a demo of their “oracle” system – their way of getting real-world data onto the blockchain.