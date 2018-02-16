Zendaya Wants You To Know She Didn’t Give Blake Lively The Side-Eye

The front rows at Fashion Week are like a celebrity centrifuge: They spit out random combinations of stars to mingle and make nice as the cameras flash away.

Take Zendaya, Blake Lively and Emily Blunt for example, who were all seated front and center for Michael Kors’ Fall 2018 collection at Lincoln Center this week.

All three ladies brought their fashion A-game to the event (though if we have to choose, we’ll go with Zendaya for the win) and seemed to get along fine.

Until the internet stepped in. (Good job, internet.)

In a couple of clips that have made the rounds, the former Disney star appears to give Lively and Blunt the side-eye, while the two actresses share a laugh.

The moment spawned a swarm of memes about the power of Zendaya’s disdain, with others speculating as to what might’ve angered her.

Zendaya is me around loud people pic.twitter.com/t5OofJ35gJ — ًًً (@bellaspalvin) February 16, 2018

Zendaya, however, wasn’t going to let that slide, and quickly set the internet straight about exactly what went down in the front row.

“I 🗣WAS🗣LOOKING🗣AT🗣THE🗣RUNWAY🗣” she clarified on Twitter. “Y’all messy that’s all lmao.”

Y'all messy that's all lmao — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 16, 2018

She added: “Whoa whoa whoa y’all not bout to have me out here lookin shady. I was looking at the runway and asking Law when the show was gonna start. Don’t do me. They were super nice.”

Whoa whoa whoa y'all not bout to have me out here lookin shady😂 I was looking at the runway and asking Law when the show was gonna start. Don't do me. They were super nice. — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 15, 2018

Eventually, footage surfaced of the “Greatest Showman” star getting along just fine with Lively and Blunt, which should put the whole misunderstanding to rest.