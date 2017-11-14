Zero Edge Aims to Increase its Coin Value up to 500% in 1 year

Zero Edge is a new online casino is aiming to disrupt one of the most profitable industry - online gambling. The project is led by Andrew Bennett and experienced team of 30 people from world known gambling companies like Betfair or Bet365.

Revolutionary Casino business model:

It works simple - all the games can only be played with crypto currency - ZERO coins which demand increases as more players wants to play provably fair 0% house edge casino games. Due to increased demand, the value of ZERO will increase and every ZERO coin holder will benefit from its value growth!

Usually Casino players always loose in the long run, with Zero Edge we will revolutionize Online Gambling industry profiting every player who holds Zero Tokens.

“The online gambling sites are taking too much money from players by offering high house edge - meaning that Casino has more chances to win. Our idea is to present 0% edge casino and attract all the players to play in world first casino with 0% house edge - meaning players chances of winning are equal.

You might ask, how we will earn money by offering 0% house edge? Its simple - Zero Edge Casino will have a single currency for its games called - ZERO. Players who want to play worlds first 0% edge would have to buy Zero coins, because of increased demand, the price increases of Zero coins.

We project that Zero coin price will increase by up to 5000% as more online casino players discovers best Casino to play that offers 0% house edge.”

- Says CEO Andrew Bennett

Main mission is to bring change in online gambling and make it equal, transparent and most importantly - fun! Isn’t all about fun?

Zero Edge Team of industry professionals has been working on this project for over 8 months and already developed casino which is ready to launch instantly after initial coin offering, when all ZERO coins will be distributed.