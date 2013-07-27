TRAVEL

07/27/2013 08:49 am ET
The new royal baby isn't the only reason people are talking about London this week. Saturday marks one year since the start of the 2012 London Olympics.

To commemorate the occasion, Getty has released beautiful black and white photos of the English capital taken ahead of the Games. The photos include snapshots of the tourist-heavy Covent Garden and Oxford Street, as well as images of various tube stations and Battersea Park.

We've seen great shots of London before. Check out some eerie vintage photos , views from The Shard, and the English capital at night.

