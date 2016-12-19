Gay Hockey Player's Awesome Response To Being Called A 'Faggot'

Like many of my gay brothers, I'm no stranger to being called a faggot.

But unlike Voight Demeester, an openly gay hockey player at Penn State, I haven't always handled it with grace and dignity.

During a hockey game on December 10, an opponent confronted Demeester once, twice -- and then a third time with the slur. Demeester didn't back down. But he also didn't get upset or fight back. Instead, he stood up for himself by taking the higher road -- and set an example for us all.

The incident was reported, and an article popped up on my Facebook timeline. But I wanted to meet Demeester for myself, and hear the story firsthand.

So, I packed my bag, a camera and a tripod -- and made my way to snowy State College, Pennsylvania to interview Demeester in the iconic Pagula Ice Arena.

Here's what happened: