AJ Congress Supports British PM Theresa May on criticizing Sec. Kerry's remarks on Anti-Israel UNSCR 2334

Following Prime Minister Theresa May's criticism of Secretary Kerry's remarks after the adoption of the Anti-Israel UN Security Council Resolution 2334, the American Jewish Congress President Jack Rosen and Vice President Dr. Munr Kazmir made the following statement:

"The American Jewish Congress welcomes Prime Minister May's statement on Thursday (12/29) responding to Secretary Kerry's speech which criticized Israel, with her spokesperson saying that PM May does 'not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally.'