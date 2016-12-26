How To Face The Unknown In 2017

It's hard not to wonder what is going to happen in the next year. We know we will face huge weather changes, thousands of refugees seeking a safe life, and political values as never seen before. So it's not surprising if there is some trepidation about tomorrow, let alone the year to come.

Life never stands still, no matter what we do. Change is the very nature of existence--our thoughts, feelings, beliefs, ideas, even our relationships are as changeable as the weather. Who we are now is not who we were last year, last week, yesterday, even a minute ago.

Without change we become stifled and stagnant. Being with what is as it is, and integrating the reality of change, is wonderfully liberating. We become fearless through uncertainty.

Here are 10 ways to face the unknown:

1- Accept what is. If you can change something, then do; if you can't, then let go of resistance and be with what is.

2- Take risks. Life is about not having answers and taking chances, all without knowing what's going to happen next.

3- Be your own best friend. It's easy to blame yourself for what is wrong, but this is when you deserve the most love and kindness of all.

4- Every day is a new beginning. When you step forward you have no idea what might happen. But nothing will happen if you continue to stay where you are.

5- Keep falling as long as you keep picking yourself up. Making mistakes is not the problem, but not learning from them and moving on is.

6- Nothing lasts forever. Appreciate every moment, fully and completely, as it will never happen again.

7- Think with your heart instead of your head. When you come from your heart you quickly come to your senses.

8- Meditate. Take time to just stop and breathe, to remember why you are here, and to find what is of real meaning to you.

9- Do something for someone else. Make giving to others a part of your life, even just a smile and a hug.

10- Don't take yourself too seriously. A good sense of humor prevents a hardening of your attitudes, and stops your opinions from getting too rigid.

May 2017 bring a greater sense of sanity and peace of mind for us all. Let's make this day, this week, this month, and this whole year, one of compassion and tenderness. Happy New Year!

Ed & Deb are authors of many books. Deb is the author of Your Body Speaks Your Mind, now in 19 languages. They have three meditation CDs. See more at EdandDebShapiro.com