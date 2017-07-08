10 Speedy Suppers When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

On those nights when you don’t feel like cooking or ordering pizza, these easy recipes will have you in and out of the kitchen in 30 minutes or less. What’s more, they require very little attention and come together without much forethought — perfect for laid-back summer nights.

This baked salmon dish takes a total of 20 minutes – 10 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook – yet tastes like something you'd order at a fancy restaurant. It's perfect for when you have company coming at the end of a long day (and you're asking yourself, "What was I thinking?") or on a busy weeknight when you have to hit the kitchen running.

This combination of sweet peaches, burrata, and salty prosciutto is a fun play on caprese salad. With a baguette and bottle of chilled rosé, it's the perfect light summer supper — and you don't even have to turn on the oven.

This salad is so satisfying, you can get away with serving it for dinner. It's easy too: you simply shred a rotisserie chicken, chop some veggies, whisk the dressing and dinner is done.

This recipe is adapted from one of my favorite cookbooks, Nigella Express by Nigella Lawson. Most of the ingredients are right out of the pantry, and you can have it on the table in 20 minutes. The flavor of the sauce is similar to teriyaki, which most kids love.

Wondering what to do with that ground beef in the fridge? Try these hoisin-flavored beef bowls: not only do they appeal to kids and adults alike, they can also be made in just 30 minutes with fridge and pantry staples. And the beauty of "bowls" is that everyone can create their own. Like it plain? Go for it. Want to dress it up with scallions, crunchy veggies, and cashews? Yes, please. Eating low-carb? Skip the rice and spoon the beef into lettuce cups. I promise, you can't go wrong!

Grilled cheese for dinner? Yes, please! Sun-dried tomato pesto gives these toasted sandwiches a gourmet twist. My son calls them "pizza paninis" since they taste like hot, crispy pizza sandwiches.

For a light summer supper, make dinner in your blender! This fun twist on gazpacho comes from Juice Manifesto: More than 120 Flavor-Packed Juices, Smoothies and Healthful Meals for the Whole Family by Andrew Cooper (Chronicle Books, 2016). Ginger and chile give it a bit of a kick, and complement the sweetness of the watermelon.

This classic shrimp salad with an Old Bay kick is wonderful piled onto a roll, scooped over a salad, or served with crackers. And if you keep cooked shrimp in the freezer, you can throw it together in no time.

Inspired by one of the most popular Cooking Light chicken recipes, these chicken thighs are delicious, family-friendly (they're not too spicy), and incredibly easy to prepare.