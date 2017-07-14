11 Times Black Celebs Opened Up About Dealing With Mental Health Issues

There’s an unfortunate stigma around mental illness, which results in a culture of silence around the subject. In the black community, that culture of silence is twofold, thanks to narratives and stereotypes that place black men and women in boxes of strength and invulnerability that leave little room for reaching out.

Luckily, in recent years, more and more black people, including those in the public eye, have opened up about dealing with and overcoming the struggles of mental illness.

In honor of Minority Mental Health Month, which is recognized in July, below are some prominent black celebs, from Alicia Keys to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, talking about how they overcame mental illness.