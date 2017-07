11 Times Black Celebs Opened Up About Dealing With Mental Health Issues

Metta World Peace, the basketball player formerly known as Ron Artest, has been very public about how his sports psychologist saved his life.Speaking with ESPN in 2015, Peace explained: "Everybody has different issues, good or bad, that they carry with them on the court. It affects you. And for me, it affected me to where sometimes I would be overly aggressive and, in other ways, it would affect people to where they can't perform on the court.""I was always able to perform, but sometimes I would act out and I wanted to see a sports psychologist," he continued. "Because to me, I didn't need a psychologist to get my mind right. I needed a psychologist to help me perfect what I love, and I can't perfect it when I'm on the bench or when I'm getting suspended because I'm playing upset."