12 Lucky Wedding Traditions for Around the World

Lucky wedding traditions from across the globe

While July may be infamous for unlucky weddings, couples worldwide have found unique ways to ward off bad luck on their wedding day! From sugar cubes to sai sins, these twelve cultural traditions are believed to bring happiness and prosperity to newlyweds.

In Asia , cranes embroidered on a bride’s dress symbolize fidelity and a long marriage.

, cranes embroidered on a bride’s dress symbolize fidelity and a long marriage. Bulgarian couples step into the church right foot first for good luck!

couples step into the church right foot first for good luck! In China , post-ceremony firecrackers chase away evil spirits and protect the couple’s union.

, post-ceremony firecrackers chase away evil spirits and protect the couple’s union. In Cambodia , tradition has it that carrying a sword to the altar will bless the marriage with harmony and strength.

, tradition has it that carrying a sword to the altar will bless the marriage with harmony and strength. In the Czech Republic , guests throw peas at the newlyweds for good luck and best wishes.

, guests throw peas at the newlyweds for good luck and best wishes. On the eve of the wedding, German couples will smash dishes so that nothing will break in their newly united homestead.

couples will smash dishes so that nothing will break in their newly united homestead. In Great Britain , brides consider it good luck to find a spider lurking in her wedding dress!

, brides consider it good luck to find a spider lurking in her wedding dress! In Greece , the bride will slip a sugar cube into her glove to sweeten her marriage.

, the bride will slip a sugar cube into her glove to sweeten her marriage. In Holland , the happy couple plants lilies of the valley around their home for a love that blossoms every spring.

, the happy couple plants lilies of the valley around their home for a love that blossoms every spring. To start married life with a clean slate, Nigerian couples wash their feet with cold water before entering their home as man and wife.

couples wash their feet with cold water before entering their home as man and wife. Swedish brides place a gold coin bestowed by her father and a silver coin given by her mother in each shoe to symbolize lifelong prosperity and fortune.

brides place a gold coin bestowed by her father and a silver coin given by her mother in each shoe to symbolize lifelong prosperity and fortune. In Thailand, wedding guests tie white strings, known as sai sins around the bride’s wrists for luck. Wearing them for three days confers extra good fortune!