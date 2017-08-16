13 Things To Let Go Of To Be Happy

Who doesn’t want to be happy??

Everyone wants to be happy.

But not every one of us is achieving it.

It’s not that we are deliberately blocking happiness from getting into our life but some of our habits and choices are restraining us from being happy.

“Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.”

Life can be beautiful or ugly; how you want it, the choice is yours. Many of us tend to make things way more complicated than they really are. If only we could embrace our life and live it in a simple way, we could be happier than we are now.

There are many things to do and many ways to be happy but there are also things not to do to be happy. Here, I am sharing few not-to-do things, things to let go of if you want to be happy.

1. Overthinking

It really kills your happiness. I have a habit of overthinking. Bad. I tend to overthink even when I don’t want to. But I am trying to cut it out. Overthinking doesn’t help. Take a breath and just try to calm down. I know it’s not easy but least you could do is try. Let go of it.

2. Pleasing everyone

If you are trying to please everyone, you will end up being unpleased with yourself. If you are thinking that you are going to please everyone and be happy, it is never going to work. You just CANNOT please everyone. Focus on making yourself happy and you will be happy.

3. Comparison

When you start comparing yourself with others, you will either get jealous or feel inferior. That will ultimately make you feel bad about yourself and unhappy. ‘Grass is always greener on the other side. Until you get to the other side.’ So, stop comparing yourself with others. Be satisfied with what you have and how you are.

4. Self doubt

Your biggest enemy is you. You doubt yourself, feel inferior and have no feelings of self-worth whatsoever, then you are definitely not going to be happy. You should never ever doubt yourself. I am doing so many things that I never imagined myself doing. Believe in yourself.

5. Past

“Renew, release, let go. Yesterday’s gone. There’s nothing you can do to bring it back. You can’t “should’ve” done something. You can only DO something. Renew yourself. Release that attachment. Today is a new day!” – Steve Maraboli

Need I say more??

6. Mistakes & Heartbreak

We all have made some mistakes and had some heartbreaks. But those are in the past. Holding onto the past, regretting the mistakes and feeling guilty will not make you happy. Rather you will just go deep into despair. FORGIVE yourself for those mistakes, FORGET the heartbreaks and move on. You will for sure find happiness.

7. Anger/Resentment

“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned.” – Buddha

Let go of anger and you will feel awesome. You cannot be happy if you just hold on to anger. Let it out or let it go.

8. Worrying about future

Future is uncertain. No matter how much you worry about your future, you will never know what future has in store for you. Instead, you will be wasting your today and be nothing but sad. Least you can do is do something that will make your tomorrow better. Stop worrying and live your life today. Carpe Diem.

9. Fake/Toxic friends

We love to have friends, don’t we? But not all friends are good friends. I came across with some of ‘fake’ friends but no longer they are in my life. Life’s become so much better. Friends who remember you only when they need something are no good. You DON’T need such friends. Good friends are there for always there for you, motivate you and show you the brighter part of the life.

10. Chasing people

If you want to be happy, stop chasing people right now. You are not going to get them if they don’t want to be in your life. Running after them, you will only lose yourself. If they want to be a part of your life they will, even if you push them away.

11. Negative thoughts

Negative thoughts kill your brain and leave you unhappy. So kill such negative thoughts before they kill your happiness. The glass is half full and the glass is half empty. It’s how you like to see it. Try looking on the brighter side.

12. Procrastination

Your time is now. If you can do the things now, don’t keep them for tomorrow or the day after. The pending works will not make you feel comfortable. Stop making excuses and stop procrastinating.

13. Expectations

If you want to be happy, you should not expect anything from anyone. We expect things to be in a certain way we want them to be. We expect someone to be the way we want him or her to be. But the truth is that there is very less chance that things will be the way we expect them to be. Letting go of expectations make your life simpler and happier.

Of course, it is always easier said than done but it’s worth a try.

In case you are wondering about things to do to be happy, you can try these.

The World needs more happiness. Everyone deserves to be happy. Be happy and teach others to be happy.