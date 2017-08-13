14 Fun Finger Foods for Summer Parties

Eating outdoors is always fun, especially when you can keep the dishwashing to a minimum. From Southwestern Sliders to to Baileys Cheesecake Marbled Brownies, these dishes are all easy to make, serve and eat — perfect for summer entertaining.

These drip-down-your-chin sliders are jazzed up with smoky Southwestern spices, jalapeño pepper and Jack cheese. They are phenomenal with my Roasted Tomato Peach Jam, which is more of a tangy-sweet relish than a true jam, but ketchup and salsa will work too. GET THE RECIPE

You can’t have a party without guac! While the traditional version is made with raw onions, this recipe is made with roasted garlic, which has just as much flavor and none of unpleasant aftertaste. Always a crowd-pleaser! GET THE RECIPE

Whether you serve this for dinner with pasta and a veggie or as an appetizer all alone, the shrimp disappear in a flash. Trust me, no matter how much you think you’ll need, make extra! GET THE RECIPE

Thought Rice Krispies Treats couldn’t get any better? Wrong! These toasty, caramel-y treats are made with a secret ingredient. I’ll give you a clue: it starts with “golden” and ends with “grahams.” GET THE RECIPE

Classic Buffalo wings are fried but grilled wings are truly no fuss, no muss and finger lickin’ good! The key is to cook them over a moderate flame so that the fat renders out and the skin gets nice and crispy. GET THE RECIPE

Coconut Shrimp are served at many restaurants, but this homemade version beats them all. They’re easy to make: you can do all of the preparation in advance and the sauce comes straight out of a bottle. GET THE RECIPE

Most turkey burgers are dry and tasteless. Not these! The secret is adding Italian turkey sausage, a trick often used with meatballs. GET THE RECIPE

Also known as Snowballs, Butter Balls or Russian Tea Cakes, wedding cookies are crisp, shortbread-like cookies made from ground nuts, flour, butter and sugar. This summery version is flavored with lime, pecans and ground coconut. GET THE RECIPE

The word fritter usually conjures up something heavy and deep-fried, but these zucchini pancakes are as light and delicate as can be. GET THE RECIPE

Transform an ordinary block of feta into an addictive and flavorful spread with burst cherry tomatoes, capers and a flash under the broiler. GET THE RECIPE

These meatballs are so much better than the grape jelly versions you’ve had before. You’ll love that the meatballs are baked, not fried, and the sweet and tangy sauce is ready in under 15 minutes. Just be sure to make extra — they disappear in a flash. GET THE RECIPE

With a crisp and buttery shortbread crust, luscious lemon filling, and powdered sugar topping, these squares as pretty as they are delicious. GET THE RECIPE

Adding herbs to deviled eggs is a simple way to dress them up and make them just a little more flavorful. Feel free to omit the herbs or add your own favorite toppings. GET THE RECIPE