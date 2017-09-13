HUFFPOST FINDS
09/13/2017 03:59 pm ET

16 Things You Need If You're Obsessed With All Things Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin spice. Pumpkin spice everywhere.

By Amanda Pena
nata_vkusidey via Getty Images

If the picture above makes you salivate like Pavlov’s dog, then you’ve come to the right place. It’s pumpkin spice season again, and that means your obsession that’s been under wraps for a few months is back and ready to be flaunted all over social media. (We see you #noshame instagramming that PSL).

Luckily, you’re not alone since #pumpkinspice produces almost one million posts on Instagram alone. If pumpkin spice is essentially your blood type, we’ve rounded up things to fuel your obsession (sorry in advance). Fall back into the season with these 16 spicy items, and and sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 This Pumpkin Spice Shimmer Body Lotion
    Etsy
    Get it here, $22.
  • 2 This Mug That Just Says It All
    Etsy
    Get it here, $14.
  • 3 These Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs
    Etsy
    Get them here, $6+.
  • 4 This Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm
    Etsy
    Get it here, $6.
  • 5 This Throw Pillow To Tell Them How You Really Feel
    Etsy
    Get it here, $20+.
  • 6 This Shirt That Explains Your Life Story Without Having To Say A Word
    Etsy
    Get it here, $22.
  • 7 This Pumpkin Harvest Candle
    Brooklyn Candle
    Get it here, $24.
  • 8 This Coral Lipstick
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $17.50.
  • 9 This Pumpkin Spice Perfume That, Yes, Actually Exists
    Etsy
    Get it here, $10.
  • 10 This Pumpkin Spice Tea Towel
    Etsy
    Get it here, $11.
  • 11 These Delicious Pumpkin Marshmallows
    Etsy
    Get a pack of 18 pieces here, $15.
  • 12 This All-Natural Pumpkin Spice Soap
    Etsy
    Get it here, $5.
  • 13 This Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $58.
  • 14 This Cozy Throw To Match Your Obsession
    Anthropologie
    Get it here, $90.
  • 15 These Hair Serums Made With Pumpkin Seed Oil
    Etsy
    Get them here, $22+.
  • 16 And Lastly, These Socks That Will Make You Feel Like Pumpkin Spice Royalty
    Etsy
    Get them here, $14.

Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

