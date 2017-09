16 Things You Need If You're Obsessed With All Things Pumpkin Spice

If the picture above makes you salivate like Pavlov’s dog, then you’ve come to the right place. It’s pumpkin spice season again, and that means your obsession that’s been under wraps for a few months is back and ready to be flaunted all over social media. (We see you #noshame instagramming that PSL).

Luckily, you’re not alone since #pumpkinspice produces almost one million posts on Instagram alone. If pumpkin spice is essentially your blood type, we’ve rounded up things to fuel your obsession (sorry in advance). Fall back into the season with these 16 spicy items, and and sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

1 This Pumpkin Spice Shimmer Body Lotion Etsy Get it here , $22.

2 This Mug That Just Says It All Etsy Get it here , $14.

3 These Pumpkin Spice Bath Bombs Etsy Get them here , $6+.

4 This Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm Etsy Get it here , $6.

5 This Throw Pillow To Tell Them How You Really Feel Etsy Get it here , $20+.

6 This Shirt That Explains Your Life Story Without Having To Say A Word Etsy Get it here , $22.

7 This Pumpkin Harvest Candle Brooklyn Candle Get it here , $24.

8 This Coral Lipstick Nordstrom Get it here , $17.50.

9 This Pumpkin Spice Perfume That, Yes, Actually Exists Etsy Get it here , $10.

10 This Pumpkin Spice Tea Towel Etsy Get it here , $11.

11 These Delicious Pumpkin Marshmallows Etsy Get a pack of 18 pieces here , $15.

12 This All-Natural Pumpkin Spice Soap Etsy Get it here , $5.

13 This Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Nordstrom Get it here , $58.

14 This Cozy Throw To Match Your Obsession Anthropologie Get it here , $90.

15 These Hair Serums Made With Pumpkin Seed Oil Etsy Get them here , $22+.

16 And Lastly, These Socks That Will Make You Feel Like Pumpkin Spice Royalty Etsy Get them here , $14.