17 Gorgeous Photos That Celebrate The Bond Between Dads And Kids

The bond between fathers and their children can be a stunning expression of unconditional love, joy and hope for the future.

To celebrate the beauty of this relationship, ChildPhotoCompetition.com held an international photography contest called “Father And Child.”

“Fathers need to be reminded of that special bond,” contest winner Karen Alsop told HuffPost. “Discipline, frustrations and everyday responsibilities often cloud a parent’s view. It’s important to step back and look at that ‘bigger picture’ and remember they won’t be little forever. Enjoy those precious moments.”