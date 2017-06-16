PARENTS
06/16/2017 02:37 pm ET

17 Gorgeous Photos That Celebrate The Bond Between Dads And Kids

"Enjoy those precious moments."

By Caroline Bologna

The bond between fathers and their children can be a stunning expression of unconditional love, joy and hope for the future.

To celebrate the beauty of this relationship, ChildPhotoCompetition.com held an international photography contest called “Father And Child.” 

“Fathers need to be reminded of that special bond,” contest winner Karen Alsop told HuffPost. “Discipline, frustrations and everyday responsibilities often cloud a parent’s view. It’s important to step back and look at that ‘bigger picture’ and remember they won’t be little forever. Enjoy those precious moments.”

Scroll down to see a selection of finalist photos from around the world, and visit ChildPhotoCompetition.com for the full collection.  

Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, HuffPost

