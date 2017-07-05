2 Chainz Turned His Pink Trap House Into A Free HIV Testing Clinic

2 Chainz’s famed “Pink Trap House” is being used for good.

The house sitting at 1530 Howell Mill in Atlanta quickly became a cultural landmark after the rapper rented and painted the house pink and turned it into a “trap house” to promote his latest album “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music” in late June. Photos of the house have since flooded social media and it has become a place of celebration of trap music and culture and, recently, a community resource.

On July 4th, the rapper turned the house into a “Trap Clinic” to promote sexual health awareness. In collaboration with the Fulton County Board of Health, the pink trap house offered free HIV testing to folks in the community.

“Come get tested and know your status!” the artist formerly known as Tity Boi shared on Instagram. More than 300 people attended the event and 53 people were tested, 11 Alive reports.

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Just days before serving as a clinic, the house was turned into a “trap church” by local community groups who hosted a service behind the home on Sunday. The event served as a call to action for people in the community to get involved with local organizations to help the impoverished and underprivileged in the area, according to Fox 5. Pastor Michael Wortham of Ebenezer Baptist Church said that the pink trap house has helped shed light on some of the community’s most pressing issues.

“I appreciate 2 Chainz and the whole team for putting this house up because in a lot of respects it’s reminding people that this is a real thing in our city,” said Wortham told FOX 5. “We can’t listen to the music without really addressing the systemic issues and the systematic oppression that causes the trap to even exist and so that’s the reason we pulled together ‘Trap Church’ is to really to talk about the other side of the trap, to talk about how we as a community have a responsibility to come together and help our brothers and sisters who are facing these tough situations.”

Due to its popularity, the trap house has received complaints from local businesses due to high volumes of traffic and a resulting lack of parking in the area.

A representative from 2 Chainz’s team told 11 Alive that the house is rented through July 7. They may extend the lease, however, due to the house’s popularity.