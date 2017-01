11 Great Movies From 2016 That You Can Stream On Netflix (And 1 On Hulu)

Several years before he directed "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," Jonathan Demme made "Stop Making Sense," the acclaimed concert film about the Talking Heads. Years later, he gave Neil Young a similar treatment. In 2016, Demme made "Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids," another enlivening look at a lucrative arena tour. Filmed on the closing night of Timberlake's 20/20 Experience roadshow, Demme spends just enough time with the singer and his band behind the scenes to make their onstage presence all the more seductive. He emphasizes the minutiae of a pop concert while highlighting the enveloping allure of Timberlake's theatrics. [ Trailer