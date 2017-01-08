The Golden Globes set the tone for awards season, no doubt. And Sunday night’s red carpet was packed with sparkle, plunging necklines and brilliant hair adornments.
Not all the women on the carpet wore a dress, and there was no shortage of award-worthy ensembles to swoon over ― specifically from the likes of Ruth Negga, Mandy Moore and Janelle Monae.
Check out our picks for best-dressed of the evening below, and scroll to the bottom of this post to see the complete collection of looks from the night.
Ruth Negga
Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham
Millie Bobby Brown in Jenny Packham
Janelle Monae in Armani
Viola Davis in Michael Kors Collection
Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan
Drew Barrymore in Monique Lhullier
Jessica Biel in Elie Saab
Kristen Wiig in Reem Acra
Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana and Sophia Webster
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren
See every red carpet look from the 2017 Golden Globes below.
Also on HuffPost
Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet
More:Golden Globe Awards
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW LIFESTYLE
HuffPost Lifestyle is a daily newsletter that will make you happier and healthier — one email at a time. Learn more
Newsletter