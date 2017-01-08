The Golden Globes set the tone for awards season, no doubt. And Sunday night’s red carpet was packed with sparkle, plunging necklines and brilliant hair adornments.

Not all the women on the carpet wore a dress, and there was no shortage of award-worthy ensembles to swoon over ― specifically from the likes of Ruth Negga, Mandy Moore and Janelle Monae.

Check out our picks for best-dressed of the evening below, and scroll to the bottom of this post to see the complete collection of looks from the night. Ruth Negga

Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham

Millie Bobby Brown in Jenny Packham

Millie Bobby Brown in Jenny Packham and Sophia Webster

Janelle Monae in Armani

Viola Davis in Michael Kors Collection

Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan

Drew Barrymore in Monique Lhullier

Jessica Biel in Elie Saab

Kristen Wiig in Reem Acra

Kerry Washington in Dolce & Gabbana and Sophia Webster

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

See every red carpet look from the 2017 Golden Globes below.