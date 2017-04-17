21 Fierce Black Feminists To Follow On Instagram Right Now

It goes without saying that black women are phenomenal, but in case you needed a reminder, or maybe just a dose of inspiration, there’s no better place to see black women doing the damn thing than on social media.

In an age where social issues surrounding race and gender are more heated than ever, black feminists are leading the charge in bringing awareness and keeping folks woke through their online visibility.

In celebration of this, below are 21 black feminists (from Janet Mock to Zendaya) who use Instagram to change, inspire, and bless us all with their flyness:

3 Tamika D. Mallory Call me what you want, but don't call me lazy. This girl here works! 😹 #threeyearsago #nothinghaschanged #upworkingnow A post shared by Tamika D. Mallory (@tamikadmallory) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:42am PST Activist and co-founder of the Women's March, Tamika D. Mallory is without a doubt a busy women -- but she still finds time to post candid pics and enlightening memes about social justice.

4 Yara Shahidi ✨All smiles✨ @vanityfair portrait studio 📸 @justbish #Coachella ✨ A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:34am PDT Yara Shahidi is only 18, but she's already proven that she has big things ahead of her. In addition to her role on ABC's "Black-ish," Shahidi is an outspoken feminist, using her platform and social media presence to bring awareness to a whole host of social issues.

10 Michelle Buteau YAS WE CAN 💚💛💙❤️💜#womensmarch A post shared by Michelle Buteau (@michellebuteau) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:03am PST Michelle Buteau is a comedian who has a deft talent for doing comedy that makes blunt and hilarious observations about what it means to be a black woman. Her Insta is full of all sorts of goodness, including self-deprecating selfies and cameos from other black female comics like Phoebe Robinson and Sydney Washington.

11 Zendaya Self explanatory... #internationalwomensday A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:54pm PST Does it get any better than Zendaya? The stunning teen actress and model uses her platform and access to 40.4 million followers on Instagram to spread awareness about self-love, body positivity, feminism and racial justice.

12 Charlene Carruthers Here's to Freya, Venus and nem' A post shared by Charlene (@charlenecarruthers) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:22am PST Charlene Carruthers is a queer feminist activist and organizer who just happens to have an incredibly lit Instagram page full of funny memes and fabulous, affirming selfies.

14 Jessica Byrd Joining The Justice League today in DC after their 250 mile march from NYC to deliver demands to Congress. I love our spaces. I love community. I believe that we will win. A post shared by Jessica Byrd (@jessicalaksmi) on Apr 21, 2015 at 11:44am PDT Jessica Byrd is the founder of Three Point Strategies, a D.C. based political consulting firm that empowers people of color candidates, campaign staff and organizations. Her Instagram feed is fun, vibrant, and full of videos documenting life outside the office.

16 Patrisse Cullors You know. A post shared by Patrisse Cullors-Brignac (@love_cullors) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT Patrisse Cullors is one-third of the founding members of the Black Lives Matter movement. Cullors shares artistic, thoughtful and striking snaps of her day-to-day life.

20 Sydney "The Ballerina" day 1 of black history month!! thank you God for making me a black girl 👏🏽🙏🏽👑 #queen #blackgirlmagic #blackhistorymonth A post shared by Sydney The Ballerina (@theblackswandiaries) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:00am PST Sydney the Ballerina (as she calls herself on Instagram) is a professional ballerina and an activist, breaking stigmas not only about black women in ballet but also bringing further visibility to queer black women in love via her feed.