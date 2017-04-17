BLACK VOICES
04/17/2017 05:38 pm ET

21 Fierce Black Feminists To Follow On Instagram Right Now

🙌

By Zeba Blay

It goes without saying that black women are phenomenal, but in case you needed a reminder, or maybe just a dose of inspiration, there’s no better place to see black women doing the damn thing than on social media. 

In an age where social issues surrounding race and gender are more heated than ever, black feminists are leading the charge in bringing awareness and keeping folks woke through their online visibility. 

In celebration of this, below are 21 black feminists (from Janet Mock to Zendaya) who use Instagram to change, inspire, and bless us all with their flyness: 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Radical Black Feminist Artists
Suggest a correction
Zeba Blay Voices Culture Writer, The Huffington Post

MORE:

U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Black Lives Matter Politics Zendaya

CONVERSATIONS

21 Fierce Black Feminists To Follow On Instagram Right Now