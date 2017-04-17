21 Fierce Black Feminists To Follow On Instagram Right Now

It goes without saying that black women are phenomenal, but in case you needed a reminder, or maybe just a dose of inspiration, there’s no better place to see black women doing the damn thing than on social media.
In an age where social issues surrounding race and gender are more heated than ever, black feminists are leading the charge in bringing awareness and keeping folks woke through their online visibility.
In celebration of this, below are 21 black feminists (from Janet Mock to Zendaya) who use Instagram to change, inspire, and bless us all with their flyness:
5 Alicia Garza
Just woke up from a little power nap. Rocking that red lipstick in solidarity with women everywhere. Celebrating women everywhere who are the engine of our economy and the wind beneath our wings. Shout out to the women who can take off work today and those who strike not with their labor but with their minds and hearts. Because a day without a woman ain't really no kinda day at all. #InternationalWomensDay #DayWithoutAWoman
6 Janet Mock
To all the women • the black, indigenous, poor, brown, trans, thick, fat, juicy, queer, disabled, unhomed, femme, undocumented, emerging, invisibilized, extinguished and agi-f*cking-tated. On this International Women's Day, I struggle alongside you for recognition, freedom, love and unequivocal access to all things we need to survive and thrive, including vital resources like @plannedparenthood. #istandwithpp
8 Ariell R. Johnson
It's my origin story! Yesterday was wonderful! Thank you @allstate for celebrating me and @amalgamphilly this #blackhistorymonth and presenting me with this awesome gift (that made me cry) ! Also a huge thank you to everyone that came out to make this a special day! A big shout out to our panel moderator @battribble and panel members @blackscifi @theblerdgurl ! Ya'll are the best! #blackheritagemonth #blackheroesmatter #worthtelling #latergram
10 Michelle Buteau
11 Zendaya
12 Charlene Carruthers
13 Jessamyn Stanley
I think I get it now- body shamers want us to hate our bodies because they hate their own bodies. Is that the reason for the jabs, the rude comments, the giggles? I don’t know, and I don’t really care. Why should I succumb to shame simply because my body is thick and juicy? My body epitomizes strength. It’s worthy of respect. But most importantly, my body only belongs to me. No matter what the haters say, #thisbody belongs to me. And I’m going to show it the respect it deserves. Thanks for always reminding me to love and honor myself, @lanebryant. #seethe67 #ad Photo by @justincookphoto at @thedurhamhotel Outfit by @lanebryant
16 Patrisse Cullors
17 Amandla Stenberg
Dazed: What are your thoughts on using your platforms as a catalyst for change? As activists, how do we galvanise action beyond social media and the internet? / AS: I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently because, growing up having this platform, I feel a consistent responsibility to utilise it well. I think, for a long amount of time, the most effective thing was to use my platform to speak out openly about the topics that were important to me, such as cultural appropriation, black women feeling their power and learning how to have self-confidence – especially black teenage girls. / That was really important for me for a period, (and still is) but I’m not sure it’s the most effective (thing) any more. I feel like social media is a little oversaturated with some of those conversations – not to say that they aren’t important – but I think now is a really critical moment for me to move from conversations to action. / Now I feel like it’s my job to infiltrate some of the mainstream media and see what changes I can make just by creating that representation. There’s a power in being part of projects like Everything, Everything (upcoming film in which Stenberg plays a reclusive teen who falls for the boy next door), which is a teen romance movie, but also one of the first teen romance movies to feature an interracial couple. I see it as sneaking in the medicine with the candies.
19 Opal Tometi
Humbled to be included in the new Smithsonian museum @nmaahc alongside some incredible Black leaders. As an unapologetic #BlackNerd with my BA in History and a MA in Communications (i studied public memory) it's quite surreal. 🤓 I'm grateful to have been able to share about my Nigerian-Americans roots and the struggle for social justice and human rights. #blacklivesmatter #BlackImm #diaspora (📸 @blackstarjus)
