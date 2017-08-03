21 Parenting Conundrums That Are All Too Real

Parenting is full of conundrums. When you’re dealing with tiny humans who are inconsistent about what they want (or how to get it), some truly puzzling situations are bound to arise.
Many parents vent about the mysteries and dilemmas they face on Twitter. We’ve rounded up 21 hilarious tweets about parenting conundrums ― from the truly baffling to the totally hilarious.
My biggest parenting conundrum: why it is so hard to put someone who is already sleepy to sleep— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2016
Need coffee to think.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) September 1, 2015
Need to think to coffee.
The eternal parenting conundrum.
My son just offered to do the laundry so he could get out of bedtime. What an interesting conundrum.— Kristen Chase (@thatkristen) May 4, 2013
I want my toddler to wipe himself, but I don’t want him to wipe it all over himself. The timeless parenting conundrum.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) March 16, 2017
Which came first? The lego or the arch of the foot that it seems to hit every time I step on one of them... It's the conundrum of parenting.— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) January 14, 2014
So Monday Canada has some bullshit holiday called "Family Day". Liquor stores are closed that day.— inappropriate mom (@nicfit75) February 14, 2013
You see the fucking conundrum there.
The parenting conundrum -- love my kids, also love when they're in school.— Devon Corneal (@dcorneal) February 24, 2012
Why is it that kids will wake up before sparrows fart on a weekend but come a weekday you can't tempt them out of bed for anything?!— cupcakemummy™ (@cupcakemummy) May 26, 2014
The 5pm Nap Conundrum: If they sleep now they'll be up all night but you know the next 3 hours will be madness if they don't sleep at all.— Ramblin' Mama (@ramblinma) April 17, 2015
" I don't want to see the rabbits I want to see the bunnies"— eatsleepmomrepeat (@eatsleepmom) October 10, 2016
It's a toddler conundrum, folks..#kids #parenting
Toddler parent conundrum:— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) March 17, 2017
Do I need yellow gloves or a full on hazmat suit to clean up this mess?
My kids wanna play outside but they don't want to get dressed. Conundrum. The jury's out on what their final decision will be. Stay tuned.— Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) January 7, 2015
The biggest mystery of parenting is how my kids can love Elmo the character, but hate watching Elmo on TV.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) October 7, 2016
Conundrum: give the kids a much needed bath and guaranteed they stay awake another 45 mins or put them to bed now. #youmakethecall— John Willey (@DaddysinCharge) June 15, 2012
The eternal toddler conundrum: I'm hungry so I'm grumpy but I'm "not hungry" cause I'm grumpy. Instead I will sit on your lap and scream.— Kaela Brunet (@xFoolwithdreams) September 10, 2016
The Conundrum of Parenting vs Adulting:— Jeff Burkholder (@Zoidland) June 28, 2017
Am I hiding the cookies so my kid won’t eat them?
Or so that *I* won’t eat them?
Tonight's episode on the life of Jazzy will be... "Convincing a Toddler it's Bedtime Conundrum"— Jaz (@ItsJazzyBelle) October 20, 2014
Parenting conundrum. Let them learn by doing, or assume you'll be an hour late to something.— Jon Sticha (@jonsticha) February 12, 2017
Classic toddler conundrum tonight:— Bob Strowger (@Bob_Strowger) April 25, 2016
Pick me up!
Why did you pick me up?
Put me down!
Why are you putting me down?
*Repeat & increase volume*
The #fatherhood conundrum - how to teach toddlers not to do something wrong that's comedically genius.— P.J. Marino (@pjmarino1) March 6, 2017
Conundrum: does toddler need to go potty or is he just trying to get out of chores. #toddlerlife— Deborah Kennington (@soxmomma74) February 28, 2017
