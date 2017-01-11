22 Emotional Reactions From Women To President Obama's Farewell Speech

On Tuesday night, President Obama gave his final speech as sitting president of the United States. It was an emotional farewell, to say the very least.

His speech was emotional, heartfelt, comical and honest ― leaving not a dry eye in the room. “You were the change,” Obama said, speaking to Americans across the country. “You answered people’s hopes, and because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started.”