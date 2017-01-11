22 Emotional Reactions From Women To President Obama's Farewell Speech

On Tuesday night, President Obama gave his final speech as sitting president of the United States. It was an emotional farewell, to say the very least.
His speech was emotional, heartfelt, comical and honest ― leaving not a dry eye in the room. “You were the change,” Obama said, speaking to Americans across the country. “You answered people’s hopes, and because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started.”
Women on Twitter gave earnest and emotional goodbyes expressing their gratitude for President Obama’s tireless work to make this country a better place over the past eight years.
Here are 22 emotional reactions from women to President Obama’s final speech.
A president who respects women, diversity, and the LGBT community. THAT'S my president. Thank you President Obama #ObamaFarewell— stardust (@tree__spirit) January 11, 2017
I'm not American but proud to have lived & seen a black president with class,dignity & humility, you are a legend #ObamaFarewell— Yasmin Khan (@ykhan100) January 11, 2017
I'm honoured to have lived through and witnessed the Obama presidency. The greatest role model I could have ever hoped for. #ObamaFarewell— ophelia (@claireeophelia) January 11, 2017
I have never admired a stranger like I do Barack Obama. Thank you, Mr. President. You will be missed. #ObamaFarewell— Michelle Wright (@MichelleBWright) January 11, 2017
Obama: " My Fellow Americans.. " #ObamaFarewell— 😍 (@PETTYMAMII) January 11, 2017
Me : pic.twitter.com/VBTIF4zeMm
I'm lucky to have lived in the Obama era. Thank you for the inspiration, sir. #thanksobama #ObamaFarewell— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) January 11, 2017
Thank you @POTUS! Voting for you twice and supporting your leadership has been one of the greatest honors of my civic life. #ObamaFarewell— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 11, 2017
This is how women are supposed to be treated. #ObamaFarewell— Rachel Held Evans (@rachelheldevans) January 11, 2017
This is what a President looks like. Intelligent, articulate, inspiring and compassionate. Please don't leave us @POTUS #ObamaFarewell— Carla Casillas (@CasillasCarla) January 11, 2017
Maybe what I'll miss most about President Obama is watching the loving, respectful, beautiful marriage he and Michelle share😢 #ObamaFarewell— beth can't with this (@bourgeoisalien) January 11, 2017
When I feel scared about where America is going, I remind myself: The same country that elected Trump elected Obama. #ObamaFarewell— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) January 11, 2017
I am going to desperately miss feeling calmer and stronger and more inspired after listening to my president speak. #ObamaFarewell— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 11, 2017
Dear President Obama....thank you #POTUSfarewell#ObamaFarewell#ObamaFarewellspeech#ObamaandKids#CommanderInChief #DontGo pic.twitter.com/dRtMkQ3jvs— Little Miss Flint (@LoveMeLuLu22) January 11, 2017
President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 11, 2017
We did not deserve this family. I am heartbroken. #ObamaFarewell— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 11, 2017
YALL! I'm crying over this love Obama is pouring out for Michelle. I love their love like its my own. #ObamaFarewell— Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) January 11, 2017
We didn't do it all, but we accomplished so much. Thank you, @POTUS & @FLOTUS. It's been the honor of a lifetime. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/CP1aPGj1PV— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) January 11, 2017
Oh I am going to miss this beautiful classy amazing family #ObamaFarewell— Gloria Fallon (@GloriaFallon123) January 11, 2017
Standing ovation for #ObamaFarewell's shout to Muslim Americans. Expect to see y'all on the front lines with us for what's to come.— Amani Al-Khatahtbeh (@xoamani) January 11, 2017
Listening to #ObamaFarewell I am reminded of all we are capable of achieving and the upward arc we're on, despite current setbacks.— Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) January 11, 2017
It's not just a Farewell Address from Obama. It's a Farewell Address from the America I was starting to have hope in. #ObamaFarewell— Kalliope (@KAmorphous) January 11, 2017
.@BarackObama you've truly impacted the world with your leadership. Forever thankful. #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/xtMDxGwoV4— Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 11, 2017
