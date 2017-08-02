22 Powerful Images Of Holy Women Breastfeeding

Given how much trouble some women experience when they breastfeed in public, it’s important to remember that lactating mothers have been honored and even deified throughout human history.

A number of religious traditions have artwork that depicts goddesses or holy figures nursing children.

For example, during the Middle Ages and into the Renaissance in Europe, Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, was at times portrayed as breastfeeding her child. In Leonardo da Vinci’s “Madonna Litta,” the mother is seen gazing adoringly at Jesus, who is almost a toddler. He grasps her breast in his right hand ― with no cover-up in sight.

PHAS via Getty Images Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519). Italian polymath. High Renaissance. Florentine School. Madonna and the Child (The Litta Madonna), middle of the 1490s. Tempera on canvas transferred from panel. The State Hermitage Museum, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Pope Francis himself is a supporter of breastfeeding moms. While baptizing children in the Sistine Chapel, the pope repeated his support for women who need to breastfeed in public ― and encouraged moms present at the service to breastfeed right then and there.

“The ceremony is a little long, someone’s crying because he’s hungry. That’s the way it is,” the pope said during the service in January, according to Agence France-Presse.

“You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear. Just like the Virgin Mary nursed Jesus,” he added.

In honor of World Breastfeeding Week, HuffPost has collected 22 images of goddesses or religious figures breastfeeding. This religious art is a reminder that the image of a woman nursing is not something that should be sexualized or censored. Instead, it’s a powerful reminder of the ability of mothers to nourish their children.