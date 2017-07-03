25thAmendment Trends As Calls For Trump's Removal Grow

As protesters marched against Donald Trump in dozens of cities around the nation, users on Twitter also went on the offensive against the president.
Many were responding to his new attacks on the media over the weekend, at both an event in Washington and in a series of tweets where Trump went after CNN as well as MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
Many rallied around two variations of the same hashtag as both #25thAmendment and #25thAmendmentNow trended on Twitter on Sunday, referring to the provision in the Constitution that provides for the removal of a president.
Here are some of those tweets:
