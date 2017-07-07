29 Things That You Need To Start Doing For Yourself

Most of us fail to put our own needs first. We spend most of our day running after others, our families and our careers, leaving very little time for ourselves.

Putting yourself first may not always be possible, but putting yourself last or way down on your list of priorities will inevitably lead to burnout.

When you put your own needs last, it leaves you feeling drained, uninspired and it will never allow you to feel whole and fulfilled in life.

Taking care of yourself is so important, after all, how can you truly be of benefit and service to others if you are running on an empty tank?

If you want to start making yourself a priority, if you want to start putting your own needs first, here are 29 things that you need to start doing-

1.) Stop saying ‘Yes’ when you really mean ‘No’

2.) Stop giving your energy and time to people that don’t respect you

3.) Start being honest with yourself about how you truly feel

4.) Make your own happiness a top priority

5.) Stop making excuses for others and for yourself

6.) Don’t bully or pressure yourself into making decisions

7.) Spend time with people that make you feel good

8.) Don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself and say what you really mean

9.) Stop competing or comparing yourself to others

10.) Stay present with what is unfolding in your life right now, instead of wishing things were different

11.) Forgive yourself for your past mistakes

12.) Listen and trust your own inner voice and intuition

13.) Make a list of goals and start taking small steps towards them every single day

14.) Say ‘Yes’ to more pleasure and enjoyment in your life

15.) Make time to do the things you love

16.) Stop talking yourself out of all the things that you want to do

17.) Focus on all the things you have in your life to be grateful for

18.) Stop worrying about the things that you cannot control

19.) Take full responsibility and ownership for your life- don’t play the victim

20.) Focus on solutions rather than getting bogged down by problems

21.) Celebrate your own successes

22.) Simplify your life by removing unnecessary drama and conflict

23.) Start believing in yourself and your ability to succeed

24.) Don’t shy away from your true feelings- own them

25.) Learn to release control and relax into the flow of your life

26.) Speak kindly and lovingly towards yourself

27.) Don’t take on other people’s problems as your own

28.) Stop judging others and focus instead on accepting them just as they are

29.) Start loving yourself