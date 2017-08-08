3 LinkedIn Influencers You Need to Check Out

Many LinkedIn users often only use the social media platform to upload a copy of their resume and other career details. However, the functions of LinkedIn are much more diverse. For instance, it’s also a platform where you can come across helpful and inspiring content from business influencers.

In 2015, LinkedIn implemented it’s publishing platform called LinkedIn Pulse. Initially it was only available to the sites top ‘influencers’ or to users that had the opportunity to add long form content, but now all 320 million users can utilise it.

There’s no limit to what you can write about. You can upload blog posts, newsletter articles, or any other content that you see fit. As an example, check out what I’ve been uploading to the platform here.

There are many influencers that actively publish content through LinkedIn Pulse. Here are three of my favourites that you should check out.

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest

Sally Krawcheck is the CEO and co-founder of Ellevest (a digital investment platform for women) and Ellevate Network (a global professional women’s network, which helps women advance at work). Sally’s articles are worth following because she’s willing to highlight issues that are prevalent in many workplaces, some of which she has been subjected to herself. These topics include how women can overcome issues, sexism, wage disparity and more.

Sally Krawcheck’s stories are full of insight. They detail the experiences that she has faced throughout her career, the advice that has helped her most, and how she has succeeded in balancing her work and social life.

Matt Barrie, Chief Executive at Freelancer.com

Matt Barrie has become a trusted influencer when talking about technology advancements and other related topics. This is of no surprise when looking at his accomplishments. Freelancer.com is the world’s largest freelancing marketplace that connects over 25 million professionals from around the globe. On top of that, he’s also an award winning technology entrepreneur. If you’re the type that loves some good tech talk, Matt Barrie is definitely a good influencer to follow.

Susan Cain, Co-founder and Chief Revolutionary at Quiet Revolution

For anyone that considers themselves to be an introvert, Susan is an excellent influencer to follow. As the author of the New York Times bestselling book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talkin, she definitely has some strong insight on how being an introvert can help you in the workplace.

In Susan’s articles, she makes an effort to help people overcome their fears of putting themselves out there, and embracing their own personality. She conveys the message that introverts are totally capable of developing strong relationships in the workplace and throughout their career, providing the opportunity to achieve great success.

Many thought leaders share their stories, opinions and insights on LinkedIn Pulse each and every day. They all have their own approach, and focus on topics that appeal to them. However that doesn’t mean others can’t learn from them. If you’re looking to start posting your own articles, perhaps you should consider looking to these for inspiration?

About the author Catriona Pollard is the author of From Unknown To Expert, a step by step framework designed to help entrepreneurs develop effective PR and social media strategies to become recognised as influencers in their field. www.unknowntoexpert.com

Catriona is also the director of CP Communications, which merges traditional PR tactics with cutting-edge social media strategies that engage consumers as well as business. www.cpcommunications.com.au