3 Smart Home Technology Trends Taking The Market By Storm

The advent of technology has made advancements in the latest home features all but inevitable. Consider how far we have come in just a few years; now extrapolate that to include what we view as smart home technology. No more than 10 years ago, cameras and security systems were the pinnacle of what we considered a smart home. As we round the hallway point of 2017, what we consider smart home technology has taken on a new identity, and homeowners are starting to take notice. If for nothing else, they want their properties to boast the latest and greatest devices, but I digress. Not all smart home technologies are created equal, nor are they all desirable in the eyes of buyers or owners. Therefore, it’s up to you to make the distinction.

What amenities are taking the country by storm? What smart home technologies should people be looking to implement in their own homes? While the answers are as varied as they are innovative, there are three universal smart home technologies just about everyone can get behind. Let’s take a look at what they are and how they can help bring you into the 21st century.

1. Leak Detection Sensors

Of the many smart home technologies you could possibly introduce into your home, few hold more value than the ones that preserve the life of the property itself. Why do you think homes are required to have safety measures like smoke alarms, CO2 detectors, or fire extinguishers in place? And whether or not you are inclined to think of these things as smart home technologies, they are. It’s worth noting, however, that while technology continues to advance, so too do the safety measures one could introduce to their own property. Case in point: the leak detection sensor.

As their name suggests, leak detection sensors award concerned homeowners peace of mind; the type that effectively removes the threat of unwanted moisture. More specifically, however, leak detection sensors tap into a home’s respective plumbing to ensure there are no major leaks or malfunctions. And while leak detection sensors are in no way a preventative measure, they are instrumental in reducing one of the single, biggest risks to a home and its occupants: moisture. If you know about it, you can mitigate it.

Perhaps even more importantly, this particular smart home technology doesn’t only protect the home itself, but also those living inside of it. Moisture can lead to a very toxic environment. Namely, moisture is the single, most important catalyst for mold. Left unattended and permitted to spread, certain strains of mold can lead to serious health consequences for anyone that comes into contact with them.

Seeing as how leak detection sensors are capable of preventing the accumulation of moisture, which can harm both the home and the people living in it, it’s no surprise that this array of smart home technology has made its way to the top of homebuyers’ wish lists.

2. Smart Thermostats

Outside of a safe and healthy home, the most sought after smart home technologies are those that promote energy conservation. As electric bills continue to increase and our propensity to decrease our carbon footprint follows suit, more people are becoming conscious of the rate in which energy is being consumed.

As it turns out, one of the best ways to simultaneously reduce our carbon footprint and our electric bill is also one of the simplest: smart thermostats. As their name would lead you to believe, smart thermostats are actually capable of learning your preferred air temperature habits. What’s more, they can even detect your presence within the confines of your own home. As a result, homeowners never run the risk of accidentally leaving the air or heater on, or even wasting precious energy while the HVAC is in use. Smart thermostats know what you want, and won’t consume more energy than necessary to meet your needs. And while it may sound like a small change, it’s one that can add of to immense savings over a long period of time.

Both Ecobee and Nest, two of the most popular smart thermostats developers on the market, have since declared their products can cut energy costs somewhere in the neighborhood of 12% to 23%.

Smart thermostats are literally an investment in both your bottom line and the future of energy conservation, which would explain why so many homeowners are scrambling to instal them sooner rather than later.

3. Smart Door Locks

While not quite the pinnacle the technological advancement in the 21st century, smart door locks have embodied the essence of convenience in a way few other amenities could ever hope to.

Smart door locks, not surprisingly, replace traditional locks while simultaneously eliminating the need for a key. Instead of saddling your probably already overburdened keyring with one more key, smart door locks sync up with your smartphone. Both locking and unlocking your door is as simple as opening an app on your phone. Again, not revolutionary, but the benefits really come though when you realize what keyless entry can do for you. Some even allow you to let people in while you are away by inputting a one-time code into your cell phone. That way, you don’t have to race home to meet the plumber or let in a family member that lost their key. Moreover, homeowners no longer have to worry if they locked the front door while they are away on vacation — peace of mind is just a click away.

It’s worth noting, however, that smart door locks aren’t solely relegated to the typical front or back door setup, but also the garage. To the surprise of many, garage doors are now receiving the same treatment their smaller front door counterparts have been the beneficiaries of for years. It’s now possible to open, close, lock, unlock and monitor the status of your garage from your smartphone — talk about convenience.