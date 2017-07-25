33 Hilarious Tweets That Accurately Describe Summer Break For Parents

Summer can be wonderful time of rest, relaxation and adventure ... for some people. For many parents, it often feels like the chaos of summer break will never end.
Luckily, there are some hilarious moms and dads out there who know how to turn the summer struggle into laughs. We rounded up some of the funniest tweets from parents about summer ― so sit back, relax and enjoy.
Summer break from the Latin root sumus breakus meaning can I have a snack.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 27, 2016
Summer vacation only started two hours ago, & we've already had three tantrums.— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) June 23, 2017
One was mine.
"Summer Vacation" is an oxymoron.— Foxy Wine Pocket (@FoxyWinePocket) May 24, 2016
Just got home after a three day trip with my kids. I can't wait for them to fall asleep so my vacation can start.— Lunarbaboon (@Lunarbaboon) July 11, 2016
Less than a month into summer break and coffee isn't cutting it anymore.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) July 6, 2017
I hate when I've been at home with my kids for 2 months for summer break and it's actually only been 2 weeks.— Ash (@adult_mom) June 12, 2017
So far my favorite thing about summer vacation is listening to my kids say "Ow" 58,000 times a day.— Mommy, for real. (@MommyisForReal) June 6, 2017
Me a week before summer break: I can't wait to do fun stuff with the kids!— Housewife'd AF (@PreggersAF) June 15, 2017
Me a week into summer break: When the fuck does school start?
Summer Vacation officially started 3 hours ago and I'm already exhausted.— alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) June 15, 2017
Couldn't sleep. Out of coffee. 3 kids on summer break. I think this is how the Hunger Games got started.— Stopyelling@meplease (@Stopyellingmep2) June 6, 2017
If you're wondering how awesome my summer break is going, my kid just found a harmonica.— Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) June 29, 2016
My wife and I just completed our list of summer break activities for our son to complain about doing.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) May 30, 2017
Day 30 of summer break:— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 27, 2017
My son is mad at me because I won't let him use a saw.
Today is the longest day of the year or if you're a parent just like every day over summer until your kids go back to school.— The Unfit Father (@TheUnfitFather) June 21, 2017
Why was I looking forward to summer?— Meredith (@PerfectPending) July 14, 2016
-every day of summer vacation for parents
Summer break Scene 1, Act 1.— Elizabeth Esther (@elizabethesther) June 20, 2017
Kid: "Mom, I'm so borrrred."
Me: "Here's a list of chores."
Kid: "Oh. Uh. Actually, I'm good thanks. Bye."
On a scale of 1-to-OMG FOR THE LOVE OF SHIT PLEASE GO AWAY how is summer vacation going for you and the kids?— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) June 23, 2016
A girl in ruby slippers once said, "There's no place like home." But then she didn't have a house full of bored kids on summer vacation.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) June 14, 2016
Day 2 of summer vacation: just told the kids to "fight nicely."— Jen Simon (@NoSleepInBklyn) June 23, 2017
6: "Mom! I learned something today! And not from school-- I LEARNED IT FROM MY LIFE!"— Wendy S. (@maughammom) June 2, 2016
Deep stuff happening on summer break, you guys.
I'm quite certain the phrase "Weapons of Mass Destruction" was originally used for siblings who are nearing the end of summer break. #Ugh— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) August 3, 2016
My summer vacation is 4% drinking, 3% camping, 2% gardening, 1% running from bees and 90% watching my kids perform lame tricks in the pool.— Carbosly (@Carbosly) August 17, 2016
2 weeks into summer break and I'm living in my bedroom like it's an army bunker.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) June 14, 2017
I made a mistake in not having a sibling for my daughter as I now have to be the Ferb to her Phineas for 104 days of summer vacation— 💤ack (@Mr_Kapowski) June 13, 2017
Beach vacations: when you want a refreshing change from saying "wow!" about things your kids do at the park to things they do in the waves.— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 26, 2017
Just heard my son scream "I'M ASKING NICELY!!!" at my daughter, so summer break is going really well.— Kristen Mae (@AbandonPretense) June 5, 2017
My son woke me up at 6AM to plan his summer reading list, so apparently common core totally skips the part about how summer vacation works.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 15, 2017
"Mom! Someone put the swimsuit crotch stickers all over the walls!"— Julie Burton (@ksujulie) June 20, 2017
Summer break, Day 31.
Sorry I missed your pool party, I had to spend the day getting my toddler to eat lunch.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) July 17, 2016
*SUMMER VACATION*— here comes the son (@idtweetforever) May 30, 2017
- Now with:
50% more fighting
10x the whining
Loads more dirty dishes and
0 chances to refresh, rejuvenate or relax
Roses are red.— OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) June 26, 2017
Violets are black.
The countdown is on
until school gets them back.
Things I've learned since becoming a mom: Summer: It's the only time we both can wear onesies.— MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) September 11, 2013
Warm weather must give me headaches because I've had this one since summer break started oh...— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) June 12, 2017
