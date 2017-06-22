35 Reasons J.K. Rowling Should Never, Ever Leave Twitter

J.K. Rowling is the powerhouse behind the “Harry Potter” universe, and we love her for it. From the books to the films to the theme parks, you’d think a woman who has already given us so much couldn’t possibly give us any more.

But, au contraire, friends. Rowling’s Twitter presence has long been lauded, primarily for her ability to take down trolls and provide consistently humorous musings on the world.

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which first hit bookshelves back in 1997, we’ve decided to celebrate Mother Potter in the best way possible: Rounding up her most iconic tweets for our reading/retweeting pleasure. There are 35 of them. You’re welcome.

Her #relatable feelings of frustration that led to needing cake:

Today's been a lousy writing day. This chapter doesn't work, I'm going to have to rewrite from scratch AND THERE'S NO CAKE IN THE HOUSE. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 28, 2016

This classic response to a troll that does double duty as a song lyric:

They see me Rowlin'

They hatin' https://t.co/dfiqou7vpD — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 17, 2016

These epic responses to/subtweets about trolls:

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

In fairness, I *am* pasty.



Not going to shut up, though. pic.twitter.com/wqehsnXzPp — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016

A baby orange Twitter egg! They're so cute at this age. pic.twitter.com/zCBq4OaHQV — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 20, 2016

*sighs* Well, who knows? If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog. pic.twitter.com/EbocdxfJ5o — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

I think you mean 'shudder', unless there's a biblical character called Shutter I've forgotten. pic.twitter.com/x1uOy6n3BH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

Her complete and utter vitriol toward President Donald Trump:

Well, there you have it. A highly intelligent, experienced woman just debated a giant orange Twitter egg. Your move, America. #debate — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 20, 2016

When a man this ignorant & easy to manipulate gets within sniffing distance of the nuclear codes, it's everyone's business. #RestOfTheWorld https://t.co/yHBIIuhYEN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 10, 2016

'I've developed so many friends.'



Humans 'make' friends, Donald. They 'make' them.#debate — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 20, 2016

I wonder whether Trump talks to Trumpself in the third Trumperson when Trump's alone. https://t.co/8CEzVTJjBq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 3, 2017

`I don’t think–'

`Then you shouldn’t talk,’ said the Hatter.



Lewis Carroll

Alice in Wonderland pic.twitter.com/l3kVik6hzz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

I acknowledge that he's the most powerful man in the world. He also has the overbearing ego and poor impulse control of a spoilt toddler. https://t.co/pBRx6z2vq8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 27, 2017

That time she wrote out “Expecto Patronum” for a fan’s tattoo:

.@AlwaysJLover I love that you're working to heal and protect yourself. You deserve this. I hope it helps. pic.twitter.com/T2nDG3z2MJ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2016

When she’s frequently expressed her love for otters:

'What would you like to be if you weren't a writer?'

An otter weigher. pic.twitter.com/Tc7TwevoN7 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 24, 2014

I woke up today in the belief that there's no form of otter I can't love.

Then Twitter introduced me to the 'snot otter.' pic.twitter.com/8rnwGCidD9 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 30, 2017

.@lilymydeer @HP_Gryffindors That might be my favourite otter picture ever. Anyway, you don't need to be an otter. x pic.twitter.com/OnC0tfZx5Z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 13, 2015

When she received a truly incredible mug for her birthday:

I think we can all agree that this is an unacceptable gift from a son to his mother on her birthday. pic.twitter.com/yYUdiIDnKI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2016

That time she served up some serious sass about women and sex (... and women everywhere started clapping):

Yes, the prospect of pushing an 8 pound object out of your vagina should be more than enough incentive for sex. https://t.co/UoEtPH3lRh — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 3, 2016

When she admitted that killing all those people in the “Harry Potter” world was hard on her, too. Even Snape:

It's the 16th anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts. I'm having a moment's silence over my keyboard. I hated killing some of those people. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2014

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

When she revealed the one thing that rivals Voldemort in terms of evilness — printers:

Of all devices known to humankind, the desktop printer is the most evil. I am close to breaking point. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 27, 2015

Those times she filled us in on the ups and downs of her writing life:

OK, enough of this skittishness... I've had a very good Writing Day, which always affects me like a couple of strong cocktails. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 10, 2014

If you were working on your novel and someone contacted you to write something arguing against #Brexit, would you: — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 14, 2016

Today I've rewritten until my brain feels like a used teabag & I daren't reread in case I can't sleep for hating it. #JobSatisfaction — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2017

"If you're going to write while we're on holiday, I'm going to lick suntan lotion out of your ears." pic.twitter.com/I4P3RI9k7e — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2016

That time she said she doesn’t care if you think she’s a bitch:

I've been called bitch, 'libtard' and plenty more tonight. Quite proud really; who'd want these people's approval? #DegenerateArmy https://t.co/f1i73HrrnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016

When she referred to herself in the third person to declare that she loved the casting of a black Hermione in the “Cursed Child” play:

Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione 😘 https://t.co/5fKX4InjTH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2015

That time she said the phrase “penis hat”:

Every man who feels this way should wear his penis hat with pride. pic.twitter.com/t4OKgf1kCM — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 31, 2017

When she proved she’s ~ just like us ~:

When you spend all day creeping past a big dead spider on the floor in case it's only pretending, then realise it's the stalk off a tomato. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 24, 2016

J.K. Rowling ― never stop tweeting. Ever.