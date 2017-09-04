4 Baby Strollers You Can Bet On

When you’re a new mom, leaving the house with your baby can be an intimidating, if not downright frightening task. All the gear, getting in and out of the car, the busy streets, crowded sidewalks, changing weather…ugh, it’s enough to make even the most active moms avoid the outside world. Well, as any seasoned mother will tell you, you’ve got to get out, and the sooner the better, or you’ll go crazy, quick!

To help ease you into this tough yet inevitable transition, getting a great stroller is key. And, not just any ol’ stroller will do. It’s got to fit your current and changing needs as your child grows, while also staying within a baby budget that’s likely busting at the seams. Lucky for you, moms, the strollers on the market today are some of the best we’ve ever seen!

Luxury Liner

UPPAbaby Vista Stroller

UPPAbaby is considered one of the best stroller brands around, and the new Vista Stroller is no exception. With moms calling it the “Cadillac of strollers,” convenience, support and comfort was clearly top of mind when UPPAbaby designing the Vista.

Not only does this stroller offer amazing support and a roomy, smooth ride, it can also expand to comfortably accommodate up to 3 kids, But, what’s sure to send you straight into mama nirvana is the Vista’s large storage space. It holds up to 30 lbs. so you can pile in your diaper bag, groceries, jackets, shopping finds, extra shoes…OK maybe not ALL of that but, trust me moms, it’s big.

The seats are also reversible so your little ones can sit facing front, facing you or facing each other. As an added bonus, the Vista comes with a detachable bassinet, so you won’t disturb the slumbering while schlepping everything/everyone inside.

Terrain Tamer

BOB Revolution PRO Stroller

If you’re an active family who likes to venture off the beaten path, the BOB Revolution PRO Stroller is a great pick. It doesn’t just “handle” tricky terrain, it offers a surprisingly smooth ride on even the roughest roads. Moms who have it swear that they can take it anywhere, feeling confident that their off-road explorations will be an easy ride for even a napping newborn.

While I stand by this pick for tougher terrain, the Revolution Pro is not a nimble navigator when it comes to grocery shopping or crowded sidewalks. Also, because the seat doesn’t have a fully upright position, some curious toddlers may get frustrated trying to get a clear view of the action ahead.

City Slicker

Stokke Xplory

Where the BOB Revolution Pro comes up short, the Stokke Xplory picks up the slack. Tight corners and crowded streets are no match for the Xplory, which navigates the city with a cool ease that’s uncharacteristic of most strollers. It’s compact design and state-of-the-art front swivel wheels help it nimbly make its way through even the most congested Manhattan sidewalk.

In addition to the swivel wheels feature, there’s no bar connecting the front wheels, so you can walk without getting tripped up. The Xplory’s also features a seat-height adjustability and forward-facing design, which allows you to bring your baby close enough to be just short of holding him/her.

Although the Xplory certainly doesn’t have the storage capacity of the Vista, its stow compartment can easily fit a diaper bag or a bag of groceries.

Versatility Vote

Baby Jogger City Select Stroller

If you’re looking for a versatile stroller that’s specifically designed to easily adapt as your family grows, this one gets our vote. This standard stroller (it’s not a jogger), comes with one seat, but it can be expanded to accommodate multiple passengers. You can add an extra seat, and even a glider board for a toddler to stand.

Moms really like the quick-fold technology that lets you fold the stroller in one step, making it easy to store. With the City Select, you also have multiple reclining options, and the canopy is quite large and easily adjustable. It also features an adjustable handlebar so both tall and short “pushers” can comfortable steer the ship.

Now that you know about our 4 favs in the stroller world, we want to address that pesky baby budget we touched upon earlier. Not to worry, more great news for moms on this one, too. Bed, Bath & Beyond carries a large selection of strollers online, at very affordable prices. Plus, they offer coupons and deals that’ll bring your costs down even more. Target is another great resource for strollers at affordable prices, and they have plenty of coupons and savings sure to keep your credit card from calling foul.