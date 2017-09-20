4 Reasons Why Canadians Instantly Fall in Love With Nepal

Now is the time to visit Nepal, and if you’re Canadian, we can almost guarantee you’ll love it. The country, also known as the Roof of the World, is drastically different from the Great White North in many ways. The people there speak an entirely different language (Nepali), they use a different currency (the Nepalese rupee) and there are far more Buddhist and Hindus than Christians.

But it’s what lies beneath the surface, and sometimes very high above the surface, that makes Canadians fall in love with this Himalayan country so deeply. These are five reasons why you won’t want to board your return flight home from the roof of the world.

The Kindness Feels Familiar

Photo credit: ustung

We Canadians are known for being the friendly, hospitable and non-confrontational type. That’s probably what makes us instantly relate to the mild-mannered people of Nepal. You may catch a glimpse of the Indian-style hustle when you’re in the busiest tourist areas of Kathmandu, but you’ll quickly learn that Nepali hustlers are much less aggressive than those in India. For the most part, you’ll be befriended by Nepalis who want to take photos with you, be your Facebook friend and exchange email addresses.

The Mountains Are Always Calling

Canadians are also no strangers to epic treks and towering mountain peaks, but there’s a reason Nepal is called the Roof of the World. Nepal is home to the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, as well as eight of the world’s highest peaks and countless top trekking routes. The Annapurna Sanctuary trek, also known as the Annapurna Base Camp Trek, is continuously named one of the most scenic treks in all of South Asia. Will 4 Adventure is an excellent guide company that offers everything from day treks to full holidays surrounding the Annapurna Base Camp Trek.

Those hoping to conquer the journey to the Mt. Everest base camp will want to consider popular and licensed companies like Grand Asian Journeys or Ambition Himalaya. An invaluable piece of advice is to do your research and book your treks with a reputable company ahead of time.

It’s Practically Made for Foodies

Photo credit: jafsegal

You won’t find poutine or Beavertails on restaurant menus, but you’ll be blown away by how easy it is to please your inner foodie in this minute mountain country. The dishes are reminiscent to those of Nepal’s neighbors, India and china, but they’re often lighter with leaner meats and an abundance of vegetables. Nepalese cuisine varies among ethnic groups and climates, but you won’t want to miss out on momos (Tibetan-style dumplings), yak curry and other distinctly Nepalese dishes.

We can Stock Up on Cold-Weather Gear

Photo credit: CMoravec

Winter jackets and cozy sweaters get a lot of use in Canada, and there’s no better place to stock up on them than in Nepal. One Canadian dollar currently equals roughly 85 Nepalese Rupee, and you shouldn’t be surprised if you see a gorgeous yak wool poncho, fluffy down jacket or hand-knit wool hat for just a few loonies. Haggling is practically a requirement of shopping in Nepal, so choose a price that feels fair to you, and work your magic to stock up on gear you can wear back home for a fraction of the price you’d pay in Toronto.