40 Hilarious Tweets About Kids' Movies Every Parent Will Relate To

"The villain in the next Lego movie is just a pissed off mom with a giant DustBuster."

When you first become a parent, you miss the days when you could make it through an entire feature-length film without falling asleep. Later, you miss the days before you could recite entire feature-length films from memory because your child has watched them roughly 1,000 times.

The funny tweets below touch on everything from the usefulness of kids’ movies as distraction techniques to the gaping plot holes that jump out at you to the just plain funny stuff you notice after too many repeat viewings. 

Read on for our favorite tweets you’ll relate to if you’ve spent way too much time watching kids’ movies. 

