5 Accent Chairs That Make A Statement

Whether it’s a living room or guest room, there isn’t a space in your home that can’t be improved by the addition of an accent chair. Though you could match an accent chair to the rest of your décor, these pieces offer an opportunity to try out a new color or texture in a room without making a huge commitment. Or, you can take this idea one step further and use an accent chair as a contrasting element in your seating arrangement. A traditional interior feels new and exciting with a bold pattern, while an eclectic décor scheme might just need a calm, neutral print to give the eye a place to rest. From bright Ikats to rich platinum fabrics, here are our 5 favorite statement-making accent chairs currently for sale at Viyet:

Why we love them: We can imagine this dazzling duo in the Palm Beach getaway of a classic Hollywood-era starlet — or in a modern-day tastemaker’s stylish living room. The white hue of the frame emphasizes the interesting patterns within, all without shifting focus from the energetic Ikat pattern on the cushion.

Why we love it: You won’t find a more gorgeous orange hue than the one used in the moire upholstery of this chair. It adds just enough impact to the familiar form of a fauteuil, making this an understated head-turner in any space.

Why we love them: Bold patterns are back in a big, big way. And, it doesn’t get more bold than the eclectic motif found in this upholstery. It’s detailed with metallic embroidery that brilliantly picks up the light, while the simple form keeps the look from being too over the top.

Why we love it: Completely upholstered in an eye-catching fabric, this chair has an unexpected versatility thanks to the neutral hues of the pattern. It’s equally at home in a contemporary interior, as it is in a boho-inspired setting.