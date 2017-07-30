5 Advanced Smart Devices Designed To Enhance Security

Every year new services and products enter the market. Technology is getting smarter and more reliable. It assists us with everything from communication, health to improved security.

Security tech varies from smart locks to talking smoke detectors. Now, we have an opportunity to keep our loved ones safe and prevent crime by utilizing smart devices.

Let’s check five advanced smart devices designed to enhance security. These gadgets provide you valuable data to keep you informed and prepared.

Photo credit: Deeper Lock. Deeper Lock might become the smartest and toughest bike security ever.

It is estimated that over 1.5 million bicycles are stolen every year in the US alone. Deeper Lock has been designed and engineered with one goal in mind; to make cycling the primary means of urban transport by eliminating bike theft.

Deeper Lock might become the smartest and toughest bike security ever. It has keyless locking, remote access sharing, a solar powered battery and many other great features like built in GPS tracker, 110dB alarm and anti-theft alert system.

Photo credit: Luma. Luma Guardian is a new subscription service that protects privacy with VPN, shields against hackers with device antivirus and delivers superior customer support.

While many homes are adding new WiFi routers and connected devices like cameras, door locks, and other IoT products, most consumers now need help running, managing and securing it all.

Luma Guardian is a new subscription service that protects privacy with VPN, shields against hackers with device antivirus and delivers superior customer support. Luma goes beyond the WiFi system to become a full-fledged IT Concierge company, solving your IT problems, starting with privacy.

Photo credit: August. August works with voice integrating with Siri, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Your smartphone is now your key. August Smart Lock allows you to lock and unlock your door and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your iOS or Android smartphone.

You can create virtual keys for family and guests. It works with voice integrating with Siri, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Photo credit: Nest. Nest Protect has an industrial-grade smoke sensor, tests itself and lasts up to a decade.

In the 1970s, it would take about 30 minutes for a fire to take over a room. Today, it can take less than 5. Nest Protect has an industrial-grade smoke sensor, tests itself and lasts up to a decade. It’s also the first home alarm you can hush from your phone without any extra hardware required.

Moreover, Nest Protect has a friendly human voice that gives you an early warning. That way you can handle burning toast before it becomes a burning toaster.

Photo credit: Elgato. You can see how much energy your devices are using and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.

Elgato Eve Energy is designed to give you a greater understanding of your home’s energy consumption with via its accompanying app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. You can see how much energy your devices are using and switch them on or off with a simple tap or using Siri.

Some of the highlights include energy consumption reporting, HomeKit and Siri integration and quick energy consumption overview.