5 Reasons to Use the SBA to Help Grow Your Small Business

I meet and talk with hundreds of small business owners across the State of Texas where I live and throughout the United States; and when I mention SBA (Small Business Administration) many say they are not familiar with this organization. And others will say that they are not aware of the services that the SBA offers to small businesses. After the shock wears off, I share with them the history and benefits of using the SBA to help grow their small business.

For those not familiar with SBA, it is an U.S. Federal Agency that was created in 1953. Its mission is to assist small businesses with loans, loan guarantees, counseling sessions, contracts and provide educational training. They also fund and work in partnership with SCORE and the Small Business Development Centers which you can read about in one of my Huffington Post articles that I wrote.

SBA’s four primary areas of focus are as follows: Access to Capital, Entrepreneurial Development, Government Contracting (Federal Procurement) and Advocacy (Voice of Small Business).

The SBA is a great resource to my small business and I truly believe every small business in the US should at least explore this organization’s services. Below are a few reasons why to use the SBA to help grow your small business.

Affordable cost: The SBA’s services are free. Yes, you read that correctly. This agency uses our federal tax dollars to operate. I believe it is a good to make sure your tax dollars are working for you through leveraging entities like the SBA to help you achieve your small business goals and dream.

Proven: Corporations like Fedex, Constant Contact and even Apple used SBA resources to get started and look at them now.

Valuable information: After being fully revamped about 4 years or so ago, the SBA’s web site is easy to navigate, and is packed with valuable educational information for start-ups and already existing small businesses. This is a web site that I suggest you bookmark as an online resource to refer to.

Trained Counselors to Americas Small Business: The SBA works in partnership with SCORE, a nonprofit organization that helps small businesses to grow through free mentoring services. In existence for over 50 years, SCORE volunteers provide coaching, business education and confidential meetings with small businesses by phone and in person. SCORE also provides low cost educational workshops across the communities they serve in. For more information www.score.org

Facilitate Matchmaking Meetings: The SBA through its partnerships hold regular one-on-one meetings with Lenders giving you the opportunity to begin relationships and to pitch your business idea for funding. SBA also supports Women-owned Small Business (ChallengeHER) Matchmaking events that provide opportunities to introduce your product or service to federal, state and local government agencies and to large private companies holding federal contracts. This is a great event to learn about upcoming projects and to generate leads.

Organizations like the SBA is a proven resource to help you succeed and it is in my small business toolbox as I drive my vehicle to success. Please share this article with small business leaders that you know may be having hiccups in running their business or are desire a clear direction to success.

Are there any small business resources that you find helpful? I love to hear from you.

About the author: Helen Callier, President of Bradlink LLC, an SBA award winning small business, is the author of best-selling ‘Your Money is in the Follow up’, The Why, When, Where, Who, What, and How to Follow up Guide for Small Businesses. Helen is also a recognized advocate for small businesses and speaks nationally to small business audiences on practical tips on how to drive vehicle to success.

