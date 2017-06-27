5 Video Marketing Ideas That Will Boost Fourth of July Sales

The Fourth of July is one of the top travel periods for Americans, and certainly a glittering explosion of fireworks sales each year. But it may also be a perfect time to promote your business, especially when it comes to video.

Did you know that consumers are 39 percent more likely to share your content if it’s in video format? Add that to the fact that social video generates a whopping 1200 percent more shares than text and images combined and you have a powerful opportunity.

So how do you use video to connect your business (and audience) to a holiday without coming off as cheesy? You need the right format, tools, and video marketing ideas.

1. Create Compelling Video Ads

When you think of video marketing, what comes to mind? More than likely, it’s the eye-catching, funny, and awe-inspiring videos that filter through your social feed. But do you know the power behind those videos?

A survey by Hyperfine Media is proof that video ads are a critical to increased conversions and sales.

75% of online video viewers interacted with an online video ad.

90% of viewers say product videos help their decision making process.

80% of viewers say they recall a video ad watched over the last 30 days.

Enjoyment of video ads increases purchase intent by 97% and brand association by 139%.

As the country celebrates the Fourth of July, use video ads to celebrate audience loyalty. Tom More, CEO of video creation product Slidely, agrees: “Big holiday sales days like Independence Day create great opportunities for businesses to grow their sales which always means more noise.”

You can use video to share special deals, exclusives offers, or time-based coupons. These will not only delight your customers, but help you cut through the clutter of a highly-celebrated holiday. But that doesn’t mean you want to create just any video. “A proven way to rise above the noise is to create a conversation that is more emotional. Use top quality imagery and wow your audience while others bore them with text and image banners," says More.

2. Design a Video Around Audience Experience

If you sell hot dogs or American flags, sales this time of year are a slam dunk. For everyone else, you need to work a little harder. Think about everything that your target audience will experience during their Independence Day celebrations.

Outdoor grilling & parties

Traveling

Spending time with family

Time off work

Concerts, parades, and fireworks displays

Baking and preparing patriotic desserts

Now consider the use of video. How can it position your product or service as helpful, entertaining, and valuable? The key isn’t to force the two together. Find a natural connector that focuses on those experiences.

Not many do this better than Better Homes and Gardens. Known for their gorgeous indoor designs, they also serve up delicious looking desserts. Here they use video to share the baking process, making your mouth water with each delectable second.

3. Use Video to Make Your Brand Relatable

If you don’t have a product or service that can relate to the Fourth of July, pair the theme of your business with one of the themes of the holiday. Mike Allton, Chief Marketing Officer at SiteSell, shares how they help normal, everyday people turn their ideas and passions into real online businesses.

“For many, these businesses represent the chance to achieve personal freedom - whether that’s freedom from a 9-to-5 job or to pursue a hobby,” Allton says. “Our campaigns draw a connection between national independence and individual independence. The idea for any business is to find a theme that resonates with their brand and then draw that same connection to their audience.”

4. Tap Into The Power of Live Streaming Video

Live streaming allows you to speak one on one with your audience. From Facebook to Instagram, Periscope and Twitter - you can take your business solution from abstract to tangible in moments.

Get started by adding these live streaming ideas to your marketing mix:

Go Live on Instagram. Walk your audience through your office to show how you've decorated for the Fourth of July.

Share DIY tips on how to make themed decorations, a special recipe, party favors, and more.

Live stream a Fourth of July celebration on Facebook to share your local festivities.

Share a tutorial (how-to or helpful tips) like this one from Elle Magazine.

5. Use Expiring Video Content

There's a lot of power in expiring content. The fact that it will disappear in a short amount of time encourages your audience to engage now, not later. It also taps into our deep fear of missing out.

Use Instagram Stories and Snapchat to:

Offer a coupon: give a VIP deal to your followers only.

Share quick holiday tips: e.g. safety, historic, decorating.

Tease a live holiday video: tell your audience when you’ll go live on Instagram.

Give a behind-the scenes look: show Fourth of July festivities in your office.

Pottery Barn uses Instagram Stories to share User Generated Content. They highlight one follower per day who shares content using the hashtag #mypotterybarn. This does two things: heightens awareness around the brand and creates feelings of goodwill as the brand gives back to its community.