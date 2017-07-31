5 Ways To Deal With Social Anxiety On Your Own

To a certain degree social anxiety is something that affects everyone. The phenomenon is defined as the fear of social situations that involve interaction with other people. It’s the fear and anxiety of being negatively judged and evaluated by other people. It is a pervasive disorder and causes anxiety and fear in most all areas of a person's life. For those suffering, it can be rather difficult to overcome.

Often those suffering from social anxiety can feel overwhelmed and that they lack proper coping mechanisms and while anxiety manifests differently in most everyone suffering from it there are a few objective qualities to combating the phenomenon.

At least that’s what Psych2Go’s newest video suggests. Through a comprehensive breakdown of social anxiety. Whether you experience symptoms like blushing, nervousness, sweating, or having your heart race, the video offers five ways you can deal with your anxious feelings.

The good news is that despite your symptoms, these five methods work all the same. Watch the video above and see how deep muscle relaxation, slow breathing, visualization, evaluating your thoughts, and facing your anxiety can help you focus on overcoming your anxious thoughts.