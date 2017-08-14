6 Reasons to Visit Estonia, Now!

Estonia is a country that many travelers never think to visit. In fact, some travelers aren’t even sure where the country is located. Nesstled between Scandinavia, Europe and Russia, Estonia is a beautiful country with incredible food and a culture of it’s own.

Here are six reasons why Estonia needs to be on your travel bucket-list!

The Food Scene

TrustedTravelGirl.com

If you are a foodie, now is the time to visit Estonia. Estonia’s restaurants are top notch. Many of the restaurants are Michelin star caliber, without the price tag. Almost every restaurant is farm-to-table, sourcing ingredients that are only seasonal. This means that everything is extremely delicious, because ingredients are all in-season, fresh and most importantly, local.

All throughout the country, handcrafted drinks are created with great imagination and consideration to detail. Sea buckthorn is a unique ingredient which is popular in many dishes and cocktails, and probably something you have not yet introduced your tastebuds to. The brown breads are served at almost every restaurant, it will inevitably be too enticing to pass up as each establishment has their own tasty twist on this Estonian tradition.

It’s Still “Undiscovered” by Tourists

TrustedTravelGirl.com

One of the worst parts about visiting a new place, is finding that you are one of many tourists waiting in line to see the sights. Even Estonia’s busiest city, Tallinn, has been spared from mass tourism, maintaining the authenticity of the area.

Although Estonia is an incredible destination, there is no dodging gigantic groups over pushy tourists when you visit, even during their “high season”, the way that you would in cities like Paris or Rome. Traveling during high season without loads of crowds was a refreshing experience. Estonia feels more authentic and relaxing without the crazy crowds.

Small Enough for A Quick Trip

TrustedTravelGirl.com

Estonia is a fantastic add-on to any trip to Europe, Scandinavia or Russia. It’s easy to get to, and small enough to cover the country the country in just a few days.

The capital of Estonia, Tallinn, is just a quick flight from Stockholm, a short ferry ride from Helsinki, and a painless train ride from St Petersburg. Since it’s so easy and quick to get to, it is the perfect add-on to any other nearby travel

The Value

TrustedTravelGirl.com

Travelers in Estonia will get a big bang for their buck compared to surrounding European and Scandinavian countries. Everything from chef’s tasting menu’s to Airbnb’s are available at a huge savings compared to most countries.

With all of that savings, travelers are able to afford luxuries they may not otherwise splurge on. Higher end car rentals, trips to the spa, and fancy dinners are all much more affordable, making Estonia the perfect European destination to treat yourself to a bit of luxury on your vacation.

It’s Picturesque

TrustedTravelGirl.com

From the medieval cities to the nearby islands, Estonia has some pretty unbelievable scenery. Islands like Muhu boast dramatic bluffs with wild horses playing along the water. Saaremaa yields acres of fluorescent yellow rapeseed blooming as far as the eye can see.

Even the capital, Tallinn is instagram worthy! Tallinn delivers stunning architecture and winding cobblestone streets. Estonia even has several castles that look like they were pulled from pages in a storybook!

trustedtravelgirl.com

The Locals

The locals in Estonia are kind, generous and happy to share their country with travelers. A proud Kihnu woman invited me into her home for freshly baked bread and to teach me about her local culture on the island. A man that lives off the land on the island of Muhu showed me the area and then danced with me to say farewell.

All over the country, Estonians are welcoming and proud to share their culture with foreigners. Meeting incredible locals who are willing to share their lives with a stranger is one of the most sacred experiences for a traveler. To have so many people willing to do that in one country is astonishing and special, and a great reason to visit.