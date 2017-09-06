6 Ways to Boost Happiness in the Workplace

It's a reality of life that most people have to work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend 8.8 hours per day on work or work-related projects. It's important to be comfortable and content in the environment where you spend most of your time. I am sharing some tips on how to increase productivity and improve your overall attitude in the workplace.

Let the Sun Shine

Natural light has been proven to increase your productivity, give you energy and improve your attitude. If you work in a cubicle or back up to a wall without a window, take time during the day to venture outdoors. Go for a walk, eat your lunch outside or enjoy a break and allow the sunlight to hit your face. Take frequent breaks throughout the day which may include a stroll around the building or a brisk walk to the dry cleaner. Breathe deeply and enjoy the fresh air.

Stand Up More Often

Studies show sitting can increase your risk for heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other related conditions. While standing up at your desk or walking on a treadmill while at work is becoming increasingly common, it's not necessary to go to extremes. Exercise daily and stand up every half hour to keep your health in check. Use the stairs instead of the elevator and park furthest away from the door to gain an additional number of steps in your day. You will feel better by being active and maintaining your health.

Make Friends

Some experts say, "Meaningful work, leisure time and positive emotions can't hold a candle to relationships." While salary, advancement opportunities, vacation and other perks are important, a happy workplace boosts engagement as well as the bottom line. Having a few key people you can turn to throughout the day for professional or emotional support is an important part of a happy work environment. According to a recent study, 70% of employees believe establishing friendships at work is the most crucial element to a happy work life and 50% of employees with a best friend reported they feeling a strong connection with their company. It seems there is a true value to work life balance. Work friendships affect employee retention, morale and encourage a positive corporate culture.

Skip the Caffeine and Sugar

An office can often be inundated with sugary treats brought in by well-intentioned co-workers. While coffee and donuts are tempting first thing in the morning, you may find yourself hitting a wall a short time later. Choosing healthier food options throughout the day will help maintain your energy level and even improve your cognition. Stock the fridge with fruit, oatmeal, yogurt and bottled water.

Personalize Your Space