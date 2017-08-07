Turbulence On American Airlines Flight Injures 10 Passengers And Crew

Ten people were injured over the weekend when an American Airlines plane experienced extreme turbulence.

American Airlines Flight 759 was traveling from Athens, Greece to Philadelphia when it hit the rough patch of air near Philadelphia International Airport. According to passenger and ProPublica reporter Jessica Huseman, flight attendants had just served a final round of drinks when the plane unexpectedly “lurched through the air.”

No warning at all. Plane lurched thru the air. Honestly, terrifying. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

They'd *just* handed out drinks. This plane (that I'm still on) is soaked. Soaked. They'll be hosing this out for hours. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

Another passenger, Philadelphia resident Ian Smith, told local ABC news station WPVI that everyone in the main cabin was told to fasten their seat belts moments before the turbulence hit.

“Thirty minutes out. They were giving us our drinks. The flight attendants were in the last couple rows when they said ‘fasten your seat belts.’ And then they said for the flight attendants to get to their seats, and they didn’t even have time. It started shaking, then it took a big drop. Babies screaming, people in front of us hitting the ceiling,” Smith said.

Although the turbulence lasted only a matter of seconds, three passengers and seven flight attendants were hospitalized with injuries. One flight attendant reportedly dislocated his shoulder.

According to the Washington Post, American Airlines said all the injured were released from the hospital by Sunday morning.

The “lurch” also caused drinks to spill everywhere, including on the ceiling:

Here's the ceiling of the plane pic.twitter.com/lKO75JVhF2 — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) August 5, 2017

The Federal Aviation Administration records every turbulence-related injury sustained by passengers and crew members. There were 44 such injuries in 2016, compared with 21 injuries in 2015.