7 Gorgeous Pools We’d Love To Lounge By

A well-designed pool makes every summer day feel like a vacation day. But that “getaway” vibe doesn’t just come from the pool itself — it’s all about the furniture around this feature. For instance, take this impeccable Palm Springs design by Christopher Kennedy, a space that pays homage to the iconic Slim Aarons work “Poolside Gossip”. The sleek white lounge chairs echo the classic mid-century home, yet still add an inviting touch to the pool area. For even more proof that the right pieces can only improve upon a pool, take a look at these six projects from a few of our favorite designers:

This sophisticated poolside area belongs to none other than Tory Burch. The black-and-white lounge chairs and tables perfectly coordinate with the open-air pool house. You can see more of her incredible estate in Vogue.

In this Bahamas residence by Miles Redd (featured in Architectural Digest), pastel-striped lounge chairs add a charming vintage touch to the luxe deck surrounding the pool. The same pattern can be found in the open-air dining pavilion, which is surrounded by lush palms and tropical plants.

This welcoming outdoor area by Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller (featured in House Beautiful) also features a pool house. Instead of housing a dining area, this smaller-sized construct features a comfortable outdoor sofa. The yellow-cushioned lounge chairs pick up the yellow accessories within the pool house while contrasting against the perfect green landscape.

Speaking of outdoor sofas: This lounge area off the main pool at Auberge du Soleil(designed by Suzanne Tucker) features outdoor love seats sheltered by dreamy canopies.

You can also define different areas of a pool, like in this mid-century Eichler project by Klopf Architecture. On one side is a sitting area for two, accented with a modern fire pit; on the other side is a simple dining area for four.

You can also use furniture to shift the focus to different features, like in this modern design by Marc Merckx. Here, black lounge chairs blend in with the all-black exterior, drawing the eye to the pristine pool. Meanwhile, contrasting furniture stands out against the black home to define the semi-sheltered seating area.