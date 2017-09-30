7 Survival Tips When Traveling

If there's one person in the whole world who can tell you about all of the many things that can go spectacularly wrong when traveling, it's me. From having virtually all my clothes stolen by a "laundry service" in Cambodia to getting pickpocketed by a trained monkey outside a nightclub in Shanghai, let's just say I've had my fair share of the unpredictable.

Isn't that what's so great about traveling, though? The unpredictability, the new perspective, the excitement. Whether you're the sort of traveler who flies by the seat of your pants or one who plans your entire trip's pants selection in great detail, there are a couple of things you can do to make sure survival on the road is just that little bit easier.

Passport + Copy

This 'hack' is, without doubt, one of the simplest and most important of all. You never know when you're going to find yourself without your passport, so make a couple of copies of the front page and keep them with you at all times. I mean it, at all times! Put one copy in your wallet, one in your backpack, and another in your friend's backpack.

You're more than likely going to be carrying your passport on you almost all the time, so minimize your risk by making some copies in advance (just in case you encounter that pickpocketing monkey).

It's All About the Money

Nevermind what Jessie J has got to say about it; when you're traveling, it pays to come prepared on the money front. Take some cash out before you leave your home country; keep some in US Dollars and ideally exchange some for the local currency. Consider this your oh-no-the-ATM-ate-my-foreign-card emergency fund.

Most developed countries will not have any problem processing a standard Visa or Mastercard, but if you're planning to travel somewhere further flung, you'll be happy to have a backup. Let me tell you; it's no joke trying to negotiate with a Vietnamese ATM that has just devoured your bank card. Care to guess how long it took my bank in Europe to send over a new one? Longer than it took my pale Irish skin to get a flip-flop tan line, that's how long.

Travel Insurance

Insurance is a bit like evolution; you either believe in it, or you don't. Okay, in all seriousness though, forking out forty or fifty bucks for a policy that could end up saving you thousands in hospital bills is worth it. I'd love to tell you about the time I got ravaged by a swarm of sandflies on a Cambodian island and ended up paying to get an injection in my backside every day for the next three weeks, but I guess I'll save that for a different post... Long story short, travel insurance is worth it.

It's important to know what insurance is suitable for your particular needs (if you're going to sunbathe in St. Bart you probably don't need extreme sports coverage), as well as how to handle a claim, should you need to. Make sure you read up on the subject, so you're in the know before you go.

Prepare for Power-outs

Depending on where you're traveling to this may not be a big issue, but you'd be surprised how helpless you can end up feeling if you get caught off guard without power for an extended period.

Medicines

If you're anything like me, traveling is all about the food (I've been known to get on a Chinese public bus for 3 hours just to hit up my favorite noodle joint). I love all the food, but not all the food loves me... Yup, that little blue Imodium has been the difference between life and death (no, seriously) for me more than once.

Whether it's antihistamine, ibuprofen, or a simple sleeping pill, it's a good idea to keep a small stash of drugs you are familiar with and trust.

Know Your Knots

It might sound a little boy scouty, but you'd be surprised how many situations call for solid knot tying skills. Pitching a tent? Knots. Going kayaking with a bag full of supplies? Knots. Stringing up a hammock so you can chill on the beach? You guessed it, knots.

Stay Calm and Smile