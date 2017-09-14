7 Trends That Offer A Snapshot Of American Religion Today

LGBTQ Americans are disproportionately unaffiliated.

Nearly half ― 46 percent ― of LGBTQ Americans are religiously unaffiliated, compared to 24 percent of the general public. Just six percent of LGBTQ Americans are white evangelical Protestant, while 17 percent of all Americans identify that way. Six percent of LGBTQ Americans identify as black Protestant, five percent as Hispanic Catholic, and three percent as Hispanic Protestant. Six percent of LGBTQ individuals identify as either Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim, or Hindu.

American Catholicism has shifted west and south.

Seventy-four percent of Catholics now live outside the Northeast, once the epicenter of American Catholicism. Rhode Island remains the most Catholic state in the country, at 41 percent. But large populations of Catholics have settled in the Southwest in recent decades, partly due to immigration from predominantly Catholic countries in Latin America. In 1972, 41 percent of Catholics lived in the Northeast, and 28 percent lived in the Midwest. Today, a majority of Catholics now live in the South (29 percent) or West (25 percent). Twenty percent live in the Midwest, and 26 percent reside in the Northeast.

There are major generational divides in religious affiliation.

For instance, among Jews under the age of 30, just 47 percent identify as religiously Jewish, while a majority ― 53 percent ― identify as culturally Jewish. By contrast, 78 percent of Jewish seniors, age 65 or older, are religiously Jewish, while 22 percent identify as culturally Jewish. Nearly two-thirds of American seniors identify as white and Christian, while fewer than one-quarter of young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 belong to a white Christian tradition. Young adults are also more than three times as likely as seniors to identify as religiously unaffiliated ― at 38 percent compared to 12 percent, respectively.

White Christians continue to dominate the GOP, while the Democratic Party is increasingly diverse.

Seventy-three percent of Republicans identify as white and Christian. That’s down from 2006, when more than eight in ten, 81 percent, of Republicans identified that way. Thirty-five percent of all Republicans identify as white evangelical Protestant. In 2006 half of the Democratic Party identified as white Christian, and just 29 percent of Democrats identify as such today. Nonwhite Christians tend to lean more toward the Democratic Party, and 68 percent of black Protestants identify as Democrats.