7 Zucchini Recipes To Use Up Your Summer Squash

08/15/2017 10:09 am ET
Photo by @howsweeteats

Come August, if you are lucky enough to have a backyard garden (or have a good friend who likes to share!), you probably have more summer squash on your hands than you know what to do with! Enter the feedfeed community with recipes for just about every which way you can prepare zucchini. Take a look below at just a few of our favorites!

1. Zucchini Salad with Lemon and Parmesan

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

Citrus and herbs give this zucchini salad tons of flavor, and roasted hazelnuts provide an extra crunch!

2. Zucchini Waffle Breakfast Nachos

Photo and recipe by @thehealthyhunter

These are the ultimate breakfast nachos, and are perfect for any brunch entertaining you might be doing this summer!

3. Zucchini And Gruyere Pizza

Photo and recipe by @joyosity

You can make this pizza with homemade or store bought dough! Just make sure the zucchini is sliced nice and thin so it cooks through!

4. Zucchini and Rice Noodles with Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

Photo and recipe by @dishingouthealth

What better way to eat zucchini than making zoodles (zucchini noodles)! Combine with rice noodles or spaghetti for an easy weeknight meal.

6. Mini Zucchini Pizzas

Photo and recipe by @howsweeteats

The best part about these mini zucchini pizzas is you can customize the toppings to your liking!

6. Whole Wheat Zucchini Muffins

Photo and recipe by @thefeedfeed

Bake a batch of these muffins to have around the house for a grab and go breakfast or snack!

7. Zucchini Doughnuts with Chocolate Drizzle

Photo and recipe by @ahealthylifeforme

Chocolate and zucchini are a match made in heaven! Plus these doughnuts are made gluten free with almond flour!

